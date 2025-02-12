Paul Nicholls Grand National Weights: This has been the long-term target for Kandoo Kid since last April

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has five entries for the 2025 Grand National

This has been the long-term target for Kandoo Kid

Hitman's owners are keen for him to run

Bravemansgame's jumping will be an asset over the National fences

Stay Away Fay could have National prep run at Cheltenham

Threeunderthrufive could be diverted to Scottish Grand National

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls said on Tuesday: "It feels good to have five entries in the Grand National this year."

The 14-time Champion Trainer has saddled a total of 78 runners in the race through his career, winning it once with Neptune Collonges in 2012.

Here he talks through his five entries for the 2025 Aintree renewal off the back of the Grand National weights announcement.

List - 20th

Official Rating - 156

Weight - 11st 1lb

He continues to run really well and his second in the Grade 2 Denman Chase over three miles at Newbury on Saturday was the latest in a series of fine runs.

He's consistent and the challenge of the National might just suit him. They always used to say you needed a two and a half miler with a bit of pace that jumps well for the race and that's Hitman.

His owners are all keen for him to run but he wouldn't want the ground to be too soft on April 5.

List - 21st

Official Rating - 155

Weight - 11st

I've been thinking about the National for Bravemansgame for a while because I've always thought the race would play to his strengths.

His handicap rating has been dropping steadily and it's encouraging that he is now down to a mark of 155. He's been running some nice races without winning, has a touch of class and is a Grade 1 winner in a handicap.

His jumping will be an asset round the National fences which will hopefully spark him into life.

List - 25th

Official Rating - 153

Weight - 10st 12lb

He stays well and from an early stage in his career we have always felt he would be a National horse though in my view he is not the best handicapped horse in training.

His owner Max McNeill was keen to give the National a go a year ago but I wasn't convinced he would get the trip on soft ground and thought the race might come a year too soon for him.

Threeunderthrufive runs at Ascot on Saturday in the race he won twelve months ago, and then we will have to decide if he heads to Aintree or waits for the Scottish National a week later.

List - 28th

Official Rating - 152

Weight - 10st 11lb

The National has been his long-term target ever since he ran a blinder in the Topham Trophy last April. For me he is the ideal National horse. He jumped the fences beautifully and at the finish he was staying on strongly over two miles, five furlongs.

After that I told Harry Cobden that Kandoo Kid had two targets this season, the Coral Gold Cup in November, which he won in great style and the National.

That's a long time between races so I have the option of running him in the £150,000 Ladbrokes Handicap at Kempton on Saturday week. He will certainly have an entry.

List - 40th

Official Rating - 150

Weight - 10st 9lb

He's only had one race this season because he has had a few niggly problems that have kept him off the track. But he has turned the corner of late, is going on pleasingly and I need to give him once more run over fences before March 18 which might possibly be in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival.

You could see Stay Away Fay being a National horse on some of his best form but he has had his issues. If we get him to Aintree he will be in good shape though I do half wonder if it might be a year too soon for him.

