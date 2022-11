Hitman ready to roll

Frodon set to tackle soft conditions

It's a big weekend for our Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls who is taking a chance with everyone's favourite Frodon in the Betfair Chase on Saturday.

With the ground expected to stay as soft, Paul declared that Frodon will run and have his chance despite being the 20/1 outsider of the field.

After his impressive victory over at Wincanton, Paul was quick to state it was worth running him in his current form and in fact, he's looking better than he was when preparing for his Wincanton victory.

Paul says: "You only get one chance a year to run in the Betfair Chase and so we have to take our opportunity while it's there."

Hitman will also travel up with Frodon to Haydock if the conditions don't get severe, and he's entered in the 13:50 Betfair Graduation Chase and is the current 1.51/2 heavy favourite.

He also has an entry to sidestep to Ascot if needed, but Paul says that was always the backup plan if Haydock was to be called off or conditions were really bad.

To find out about Paul's other runners this weekend runners, watch the video below for his exclusive thoughts.