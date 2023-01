Paul Nicholls exclusive on 5 Taunton runners

His time may have come

12:45 - Farnoge

He is a half brother by Camelot to the Fred Winter winner Hawk High. We bought him at the Cheltenham sales last March a month after he was second on his only start in a Point-to-Point in Ireland.

The form looks decent as the horse who beat him has since won a bumper for Gordon Elliott. We do like Farnoge and have given him lots of time. He is very much in the mould of Ilico D'Olivate who won at Taunton recently.

Nice each-way chance

14:30 - Oscars Moonshine

No. 11 Oscars Moonshine (Ire) EXC 3.2 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 116

Having won three races in a row in October 2020 he then suffered two separate injuries which meant that was he was only able to run once in two years.

He needed his first race of the season but would have gone very close to winning at Ffos Las last time had it not been for a bad mistake at the second last when bang in contention. He will be suited by the better ground at Taunton and has a nice each way chance.

Class act can make it 4 in a row for us

15:17 - Frodon

We've won this race for the last three years with Yala Enki who has since been retired. Now it is the turn of Frodon who is enjoying another fine season, and hit the headlines when landing the fiercely competitive Badger Ales Chase under top weight at Wincanton. He ran another cracking race when third in the George V1 Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

No. 1 Frodon (Fr) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

Frodon is by some way the highest rated horse in the Portman Cup. While he has never tried this trip of three-and-a-half miles, Taunton is a flat, undemanding track and he was keeping on well at the end of the Betfair Chase. He should be hard to beat.

Improver can win here again

15:50 - Fame And Fun

A half brother to three winners, he was disappointing in his bumpers last season and has been a work in progress. He is finishing his races better since a wind op over the summer and, despite being keen, broke his duck when staying on strongly to win in a tight finish on his handicap debut at this track late in December.

Fame And Fun has since been raised 6lbs by the handicapper and will again be ridden by Freddie Gingell who is great value for his 7lbs claim. This horse is improving mentally and if he settles a bit better then hopefully he can win again.

Nice filly has leading chance

16:20- Larchmont Lass

No. 5 Larchmont Lass (Ire) EXC 2.52 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

She is a nice filly who ran a race full of promise at Ascot when third on her debut behind her stable companion Thames Water who we like a lot. The ground was a little quick for her that day and she must have a leading chance on easier ground at Taunton.

