Paul Nicholls Friday Windsor Runners: Blueking d'Oroux has plenty in his favour

Paul Nicholls has four runners at Windsor on Friday

Blueking d'Oroux my best chance of the day

Caldwell Potter should be happier back at two miles

Kabral Du Mathan still improving

Watch Paul Nicholls' views on his Friday runners...

Paul's Ditcheat Diary



Tanned and looking forward to a tantalising weekend of Racing our Ambassador, @PFNicholls, gives us the low down on his Friday runners at Windsor pic.twitter.com/n0soZq7qBh -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) January 16, 2025

Listen to Friday's Racing... Only Bettor!

Just the three opponents in this Grade 2 Novice Chase for Caldwell Potter who made a pleasing debut for us over fences at Carlisle on December 1 before finishing a creditable third at Cheltenham twelve days later over half a mile further.

He enjoys proper soft ground so I hope it doesn't dry out any more at Windsor which is a sharp enough track for him. We are still learning about Caldwell Potter who should be happier back at two miles.

He ran up to his best when narrowly beaten on his seasonal return at Ascot over this distance in October before failing to stay the trip when we upped him to three miles in the Long Walk Hurdle at the same course a month ago.

Dropping back to two and a half miles at Windsor should be ideal for Blueking d'Oroux who has strong claims. He has plenty in his favour at a distance that suits him well.

He's progressed impressively this season, winning a conditional jockeys handicap stylishly at Kempton before failing by a short head in the competitive Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle at Ascot before Christmas with the first two well clear of the pack.

While Kabral Du Mathan has more to do now off an 8lbs higher mark he seems to be improving and I'm hopeful of another good run from him.

He was undeniably disappointing last season but showed much more at his first attempt over fences when narrowly beaten at Plumpton in a novice handicap Chase a month ago.

With some of the fences omitted it probably wasn't a true test but he stayed on strongly and looks to have an each-way chance in an open race.

Timeform Verdict

Caldwell Potter hit the headlines when purchased for €740,000 at the Andy and Gemma Brown dispersal sale and he made a striking debut for Paul Nicholls when winning a novices' chase at Carlisle last month. He impressed with some accurate leaps, looking a natural over fences and, though he failed to follow up in a better race at Cheltenham last time, he did better his form. Again, his jumping caught the eye, but didn't stay as well as expected on his first start beyond two miles.

That run also came just 12 days after Carlisle, which may have been quick enough, but he's been freshened up since, and the drop back in trip seems sure to suit. Caldwell Potter remains a smart prospect, tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and has seemingly been found an excellent opportunity to resume winning ways.

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here