Paul Nicholls Friday Runners: Captain Teague ready to roll on chase debut

Paul Nicholls has six runners at Exeter on Friday

Captain Teague read to roll on chase debut

Sorceleur should take a fair bit of beating

Expecting a big run from Sans Bruit

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs

🏇 Paul's Ditcheat Decs



A busy weekend for the Betfair ambassador with a possible 6 runners at Exeter today and plenty more on Saturday. @BetfairBarry gets the latest from @PFNicholls. pic.twitter.com/dv6qaYjO9L -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) November 8, 2024

A former classy Point-to-Point winner on good ground he was a big shell of a horse last season and needed plenty of time to develop physically and mentally. He still won his bumper impressively on his debut for us at Chepstow before failing to build on that chiefly because he suffered from sore shins. He also had a wind op over the summer. He should be much better over hurdles than he was in bumpers and I'd like to think he will run very well.

He had a couple of bumper runs last season, finishing fourth at Taunton before not really stepping up on that form when sixth at Warwick in April. He's a big, green horse going hurdling now and needs more experience.

He had decent bumper form last season and is a very nice prospect to be going novice hurdling. He was as big as a bull on his hurdles debut at this track last month but travelled strongly and looked in command until he got tired late on. Harry Cobden wasn't hard on him once he was beaten and came back in saying he was a winner in waiting. I'd say Sorceleur will take a fair bit of beating.

He won the Persian War and the Challow last season before disappointing at Cheltenham in the spring when he was never quite right along with several others in the yard. He had a breathing op in April and is in top order now, ready to start over fences. I've always thought he would make a chaser, his schooling over fences has been very good and he is ready to roll.

He arrived from France looking a bit lean and light and it took a while before he began to thrive. But he looked very good when Bryony Frost won the Red Rum on him at Aintree from the front. He has done really well physically over the summer and enjoyed a lovely away day recently with Bravemansgame and Ginny's Destiny so I'm looking for a big run as he steps up in class. Nice chance.

He's a decent fun horse who was consistent in his own grade last season, winning twice over hurdles. He should be up to winning another little handicap hurdle before switching to fences. He enjoys good ground, likes going right-handed and a mark of 111 looks reasonable.

Timeform Verdict

Captain Bellamy - 12:40 Exeter

Paul Nicholls holds excellent claims with Sorceleur, but he will likely be well found in the market, and at a bigger price Captain Bellamy also looks a very interesting runner. He ran to a near-smart level when making a winning debut under Rules in a bumper at Chepstow 12 months ago, making most of the running and very strong at the finish.

Captain Bellamy didn't progress as expected afterwards, but the form of his bumper win worked out well, and this point winner has the potential to develop into a smart hurdler this season, particularly now having his stamina stretched. He's had a breathing operation since last seen and fresh may be the best to catch him, too.

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!

Listen to Friday's Racing... Only Bettor!