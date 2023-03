Fame And Fun Paul's best chance on Saturday

Flash Collonges has a chance but still a bit high in weights

Looking forward to watching Seeyouinmydreams

Will improve enormously for the run

14:45 - Espoir Du Guye

He's won four times over fences and joined us soon after finishing down the field at Ascot in November. We then sent him for an op to help his breathing. I'm still learning about Espoir Du Guye who is ready to start in a race in which we have a great record. I'd say he is bound to improve enormously for the run and should get better the more we get to know him.

Enjoys drier ground and trip will suit

16:00 - Fame And Fun

No. 6 Fame And Fun (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 104

He's improved this season, won a handicap hurdle tidily at Taunton at the end of December ridden by Freddie Gingell and after travelling strongly was only just chinned on the line at the same track 11 days ago by the hot favourite Almost Getaway. That was over two miles, three furlongs and Harry Cobden felt afterwards he would be suited by dropping back to two miles. Fame And Fun is one of ours that enjoys drier ground which he will get at Newbury.

Improved for latest run but handicap mark still high

16:35 - Flash Collonges

He's an out and out galloper who jumped for fun at Kelso in February but for a mistake at the last fence which proved costly as he was only beaten a length. He is a big, stuffy horse who probably needed the run a fraction that day and has improved for it. He has a chance but I still think his handicap mark is right on the limit, maybe 5lbs too high.

Lovely filly with a bright future

17:10 - Seeyouinmydreams

She is a lovely filly who won her only start in a mares' Point-to-Point in Ireland last April by 15 lengths. She comes from a decent family, being related to three winners including Songe who won a Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock. Seeyouinmydreams goes nicely at home, will benefit from the experience at Newbury and is likely to flourish next season when she goes over hurdles. I'm looking forward to running her.

Best Chance: Fame And Fun, 16:00. "It's a tough call but I just favour Fame And Fun dropping down in trip."

