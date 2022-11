Paul reflects on a big weekend and looks ahead

Get his thoughts on the mighty Constitution Hill

Hear about stable winners

We will be avoiding Constitution Hill!

Constitution Hill put up one of the great performances to win the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle and Paul was very impressed.

'He was awesome wasn't he, you had to be blown away. If he runs in the Christmas Hurdle I don't know what will be taking him on. We should be avoiding him that's for sure. You don't see many horses win like that.

"I had to pull Tom Malone's leg, telling him 'I couldn't believe you didn't buy him at the Doncaster sales!'"

Bryony aiming for King George return

"Bryony is distraught, she has broken a collarbone. I know she already has her sights set on riding Frodon in the King George. You just hope the scan results are ok."

Fantastic Fay delights the yard

Stay Away Fay won on debut for the yard to delight Paul, who said: "That was a lovely performance. Haven't got a definite plan. Can't see him going for the Challow as it was a hard race.

"Just after Christmas we wil find a similar race, and then might go to Doncaster for a 3m. He is going to be a smart chaser."

And Mcfabulous too

"I had a sneaky feeling he would put in a performance like that. He was very good and Harry (Cobden) said that was the best he'd felt riding him. That's good news he will go for the Grade 1 Kauto Star Chase on Boxing Day."

Meatloaf could be very tasty indeed

"I introduce a really nice three-year-old in th bumper at Wincanton on Thursday. He seems to be a very nice horse and we look forward to seeing him on Thursday."

Watch the full video here