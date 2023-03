Four runners for Paul on a low-key Saturday

Believes Espoir de Guye has a big chance

Kelso runner has claims in Bumper finale

Mark could be a bit too high

Newbury 13:30 - Toothless

He has won twice from three starts for us and was sick after he ran below par at Musselburgh. While he will appreciate easy ground and stepping up in trip I suspect his mark of 128 is too high so Angus Cheleda's 5lbs claim should help.

Improved massively for latest outing

Newbury 14:05 - Espoir de Guye

I was very pleased with his debut for us three weeks ago because we hadn't had him long. We gave him a full wind op as soon as he arrived, so he missed a month afterwards and hadn't done much work before he ran at Newbury.

It was a bit of rush to get him there as a prep for this race yet he travelled well and was just behind the leaders two out until tiring late on. Esport de Guye has improved massively for the outing and is much sharper and fitter now. He will relish the slow ground and has a big chance.

Sure to improve for her debut run

Newbury 15:50 - Summer Brise

She's an attractive four-year-old filly who does everything nicely at home without setting the world on fire. While she is ready to start I'd say she is bound to improve for the experience and will be better and stronger in a year's time.

Will relish the soft ground

Kelso 17:20 - Go West

He is consistent, has a nice bit of experience and impressed last time at Wincanton where he made all the running and won readily despite being eased in the closing stages. He will relish the soft ground at Kelso and has a sporting chance in this bumper series final.