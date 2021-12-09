To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Paul Nicholls: Enrilo is schooling well and has strong claims at Cheltenham

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls
Paul has four runners across two meetings on Friday

Paul Nicholls has four runners at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Friday, and the Betfair Ambassador believes he has a few big chances of landing a winner or two...

"Best Chance: Enrilo - 14:25 Cheltenham. He looks to have a decent chance of gaining compensation in this race after his fall at Newbury."

Cheltenham

More rain the better

12:40 - Barbados Buck's

He was a bit lethargic on his debut over fences at Wetherby six weeks ago and didn't jump with any fluency but was much better schooling in blinkers the other day and will wear them at Cheltenham. He was due to run last Sunday at Huntingdon until I pulled him out because I felt the ground was too quick. Barbados Buck's did well over hurdles last season, winning three times on the bounce. He looks fantastic at the moment and the more rain they've had at Cheltenham the better it will suit him.

Ground will be fine and he has strong claims

14:25 - Enrilo

I was expecting a big run from him in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury and he was travelling really well until he came down just after half-way. He was fine afterwards, was quick over his fences when we schooled him on Tuesday morning, and good to soft ground will be fine for him. I'd say he has strong claims in a race that doesn't look particularly strong.

Doncaster

Hoping for better from him

13:05 - Amenon

He'd been off for a long time and needed the run when finishing third at Ffos Las six weeks ago on his debut for us. Amenon was placed several times in France before joining us and I'm hoping for better from him now in a first time tongue tie.

Course and ground should be no problem for him

13:40 - Flic Ou Voyou

He has gone up 2lbs after beating Jacamar comfortably by eight lengths in a two horse race wearing first time cheek pieces at this track 13 days ago. He is suited by racing left handed on a big, galloping course, kept on strongly that day and the ground should not be a problem for him.

