Paul Nicholls: Enrilo is schooling well and has strong claims at Cheltenham

Cheltenham

More rain the better

12:40 - Barbados Buck's

He was a bit lethargic on his debut over fences at Wetherby six weeks ago and didn't jump with any fluency but was much better schooling in blinkers the other day and will wear them at Cheltenham. He was due to run last Sunday at Huntingdon until I pulled him out because I felt the ground was too quick. Barbados Buck's did well over hurdles last season, winning three times on the bounce. He looks fantastic at the moment and the more rain they've had at Cheltenham the better it will suit him.

Ground will be fine and he has strong claims

14:25 - Enrilo

No. 2 Enrilo (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 147

I was expecting a big run from him in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury and he was travelling really well until he came down just after half-way. He was fine afterwards, was quick over his fences when we schooled him on Tuesday morning, and good to soft ground will be fine for him. I'd say he has strong claims in a race that doesn't look particularly strong.

Doncaster

Hoping for better from him

13:05 - Amenon

He'd been off for a long time and needed the run when finishing third at Ffos Las six weeks ago on his debut for us. Amenon was placed several times in France before joining us and I'm hoping for better from him now in a first time tongue tie.

Course and ground should be no problem for him

13:40 - Flic Ou Voyou

He has gone up 2lbs after beating Jacamar comfortably by eight lengths in a two horse race wearing first time cheek pieces at this track 13 days ago. He is suited by racing left handed on a big, galloping course, kept on strongly that day and the ground should not be a problem for him.