Cheltenham 2024 (2024 Gold Cup) Show Hide Friday 15 March, 3.31pm Market rules Back Lay Galopin Des Champs 3 3.05 Gerri Colombe 8.8 9.2 Shishkin 14 17.5 Bravemansgame 15 18.5 Corach Rambler 21 25 Fastorslow 21 23 The Real Whacker 21 27 Lhomme Presse 20 27 Impervious 34 50 Ahoy Senor 34 40 Constitution Hill 36 160 Allaho 40 85 Hewick 42 85 Noble Yeats 40 280 Gaillard Du Mesnil 34 Envoi Allen 50 A Plus Tard 55 190 Protektorat 60 320 Stage Star 60 Conflated 65 Capodanno 70 Appreciate It 70 Allegorie De Vassy 80 Bronn 65 220 Stattler 120