Record prize money for Paul Nicholls' yard in 2022/23

Betfair ambassador wins 14th Trainers' Championship

Brilliant season and already looking forward to the next

With 163 winners, a 14th Trainers' title, record prize money haul, winners at the Cheltenham Festival and Aintree, plus a King George, it was another fantastic season for Team Ditcheat.

Paul said: "It's gone really well. From October since we got going, we've kept up a 28% strike-rate and had six grade one winners.

"There are a lot of smart young horses to look forward to."

Bravemansgame can improve



Bravemansgame was the star of the season, as Paul explained:

"Bravemansgame was brilliant. He started off by winning the Charlie Hall, then won the King George, which is obviously a race we like to win.

"He ran second in the Gold Cup which was a fantastic run. He also ran well at Punchestown last week.

"He's a top-class chaser and I still think he can physically improve a bit... We might look at the Betfair Chase in November for his first race of next season."

Future is bright for Ditcheat

Paul is already thinking about next season because, as he said, "October soon comes around". He is confident that his yard can continue the success in 2023/24.

"Stay Away Fay will be a nice horse to go chasing next season along with Hermes Allen," said Paul. "They are on a par, both won their Grade 1 races, along with Tahmuras, who won the Tolworth Novices' Hurdle.

"The other Cheltenham winner was Stage Star. He's interesting horse to go chasing. Pic D'Orhy's improvement has been phenomenal.

"We had 20 bumper winners from 18 different horses. They can all go novice hurdling next season which is exciting.

"We've got 16 that will run in bumpers next season, so we have a really smart production line of horses."

King George win and Cobden stand out

It is not easy to pick one highlight, after a such a successful campaign, but in the end Paul opted for his stable star's victory at Kempton on Boxing Day.

"Winning the King George with Bravemansgame was the highlight. We had set our stall out to try to win that race for two years. His preparation was perfect.

"But when you have had a season like this, there are so many highlights. I have enjoyed every minute and so has everybody at Ditcheat. The staff deserve all the plaudits."

Harry Cobden was a shining light among jockeys.

"He's been coming here since he was 12," said Paul. "He has just got better and better.

"There have been so many standout rides from Harry this season but two were really out of the top drawer - Pic D'Orhy at Aintree and Stage Star at Cheltenham."