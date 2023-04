Four winners for our ambassador at Ayr

A grand total of 19 entries for Sandown at present

Paul chasing his record winnings total this week

Amazing weekend in Ayr

Paul says: "Yeah what a fantastic few days, the horses all ran really well, and as you say, Afadil was very impressive on the first day. We may look at the Swinton Hurdle in three weeks time and just see how he is, especially while he's in good form."

Hugos New Horse won the Novices' Hurdle by over two lengths with Harry Cobden doing a grand job in the saddle.

Paul said: "He's now won five and has an entry at Sandown on Saturday but that's only tentative. One thing about him is that he's a very strong stayer, which is something to consider at the start of next season."

Another who impressed was Rubaud in the Scottish Champion Hurdle, winning by three lengths when the 4.57/2 favourite.

"Another progressive horse, who was good on Saturday and he was really strong at the last. He's a good season and he just loves good ground. Next year he's five, so we could go chasing but I may just start him at Wincanton and go from there."

Paul on track to break his record

Paul's also only 85k from achieving his record winnings total of £3.6m, and has chances this week to break that.

"We have a couple of entries heading to Perth and we should have two or three entries in each race at Sandown at the weekend, so I'd be surprised if we don't beat it. We have 160 winners and with a good week we could be close to the 170 mark."

"To have a strike rate of nearly 28% this year is great, and I'm really proud of everyone who has worked so hard. The horses all look fantastic and running well and it's been like that since the beginning of October."

Watch Paul's video in full with Barry Orr below.