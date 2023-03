A slow weekend for our Betfair ambassador

Clan Des Obeaux will not run at the Aintree Festival

Bravemansgame has Punchestown option

No joy at Newbury

Paul Nicholls only had three runners this weekend, where Betfair's ambassador drew an unusual blank, largely down to the ground conditions.

Paul says: "Toothless didn't perform in the ground, whereas Espoire De Guye drew some blood afterwards. It's back to the drawing board for him, who might go Hunter Chasing now, as he's not going to win Handicaps off his current mark."

Clan Des Obeaux will not run at Aintree

Despite a quiet weekend for our ambassador, Paul has his eyes firmly on Aintree, which will be a very busy period for the trainer.

Paul says: "We've got lots and lots of horses going to Aintree and decisions to make. However, one bit of news I can announce is that Clan Des Obeaux will not be running at the Aintree Festival."



"We've been trying very hard to get him ready to run in time, and he had an away day last week where he worked beautifully. However, the warning signs were there and we are just going to have to leave him for the rest of the season."

"Hopefully we can get him back next Spring, and talk to the owners about next steps. It's such a minor problem but sadly we can't run him."

"Bravemansgame has the option of going to Aintree or Punchestown. He's in with a whole heap of horses that ran at Cheltenham which could go to Aintree if we want to."

"This week is crucial as those who ran at Cheltenham have just upped their work again, and into next week we'll know an awful lot more."

Keen to know more about Paul's Aintree plans? Then watch his latest Ditcheat Diary below.