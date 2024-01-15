</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Betfair Ascot Chase is next for Pic D'Orhy</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-01-15">15 January 2024</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Betfair Ascot Chase is next for Pic D'Orhy", "name": "Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Betfair Ascot Chase is next for Pic D'Orhy", "description": "Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls reflects on his weekend runners, dicusses what's next for Pic D'Orhy and highlights ones to watch this week...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-ditcheat-diary-betfair-ascot-chase-is-next-for-pic-dorhy-150124-9.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-ditcheat-diary-betfair-ascot-chase-is-next-for-pic-dorhy-150124-9.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-15T10:03:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-15T11:13:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls reflects on his weekend runners, dicusses what's next for Pic D'Orhy and highlights ones to watch this week... Pic D'Orhy lost nothing in defeat Kalif and Kabral lead nice group of Ditcheat juveniles Sonigino to go to Aintree next Pic D'Orhy just came up short in the Grade 2 Silvianiaco Conte Chase but Paul was pleased with the run. He said: "I was thrilled with the way Pic D'Orhy ran. He jumped brilliantly the whole way round and just made a mistake at the last. He ran a super race. "I would say Banbridge (who won the race) is probably one of the favourites for the Ryanair Chase and should have a good chance in that. So both horses ran well. "Next for Pic D'Orhy our plan is to go to the Betfair Ascot Chase in February. He will miss Cheltenham then go to Aintree. He lost nothing in defeat and we will probably meet Banbridge again at Aintree." Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary Winning 4yos get Cheltenham entries Kabral Du Mathan won at Huntingdon on Friday so what's next for him? "Kabral Du Mathan is more of a hurdling type at the moment. He was impressive in winning at Huntingdon. He will probably go to Musselburgh next or Haydock. I daresay he will have an entry in the Boodles at the Chletenham Festival. Harry Cobden rode Kalif Du Berlais to victory at Kempton on Saturday and Paul said: "Nothing is set in stone yet for Kalif. I will give him an entry in the Triumph Hurdle, because you want to be in there. He is unlikely to run in that but he is a good horse and may well go to the Adonis at Kempton in February. "We have some nice juveniles coming through and they are headed up by Kabral and Kalif." Sonigino will benefit from break Sonigino had been fancied in the Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle but finished outside the places. How is he after the run? "Sonigino is fine after his race at Kempton on Saturday. He travelled well. He probably wants a break now and to come back in the spring at Aintree. "Irish Hill (who also ran at Kempton on Saturday) will be having a flu jab today, then a few quiet weeks, before coming back in the spring." Quiet and cold week for Team Ditcheat This is usually a quiet week for Team Ditcheat and, with the UK set for a cold snap in the next few days, that will be especially true this year. "I have very few running this week. Traditionally, this is the quietest week of our campaign. "If the weather does not play too much havoc with the race then I will have one, Jacobin, on Monday in the bumper at Hereford and one tomorrow in at Plumpton but I don't think that will go ahead." Paul will be back on Friday to discuss his weekend runners. He jumped brilliantly the whole way round and just made a mistake at the last. He ran a super race.</p><p>"I would say Banbridge (who won the race) is probably one of the favourites for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.350327844"><strong>the Ryanair Chase</strong></a> and should have a good chance in that. So both horses ran well.</p><p>"Next for Pic D'Orhy our plan is to go to the Betfair Ascot Chase in February. He will miss Cheltenham then go to Aintree. He lost nothing in defeat and we will probably meet Banbridge again at Aintree."</p><hr><h3>Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary</h3><p></p><p> <iframe width="670" height="377" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/u6JHMzGV6Ys" title="A Monday Update | Paul's Ditcheat Diary | Episode 39" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Winning 4yos get Cheltenham entries

Kabral Du Mathan won at Huntingdon on Friday so what's next for him?

"Kabral Du Mathan is more of a hurdling type at the moment. He was impressive in winning at Huntingdon. He will probably go to Musselburgh next or Haydock. I daresay he will have an entry in the Boodles at the Chletenham Festival.

Harry Cobden rode Kalif Du Berlais to victory at Kempton on Saturday and Paul said:

"Nothing is set in stone yet for Kalif. I will give him an entry in the Triumph Hurdle, because you want to be in there. He is unlikely to run in that but he is a good horse and may well go to the Adonis at Kempton in February.

"We have some nice juveniles coming through and they are headed up by Kabral and Kalif."

Sonigino will benefit from break

Sonigino had been fancied in the Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle but finished outside the places.

How is he after the run?

"Sonigino is fine after his race at Kempton on Saturday. He travelled well. He probably wants a break now and to come back in the spring at Aintree.

"Irish Hill (who also ran at Kempton on Saturday) will be having a flu jab today, then a few quiet weeks, before coming back in the spring."

Quiet and cold week for Team Ditcheat

This is usually a quiet week for Team Ditcheat and, with the UK set for a cold snap in the next few days, that will be especially true this year.

"I have very few running this week. Traditionally, this is the quietest week of our campaign.

"If the weather does not play too much havoc with the race then I will have one, Jacobin, on Monday in the bumper at Hereford and one tomorrow in at Plumpton but I don't think that will go ahead."

Paul will be back on Friday to discuss his weekend runners.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

