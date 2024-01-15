Kabral Du Mathan won at Huntingdon on Friday so what's next for him?
"Kabral Du Mathan is more of a hurdling type at the moment. He was impressive in winning at Huntingdon. He will probably go to Musselburgh next or Haydock. I daresay he will have an entry in the Boodles at the Chletenham Festival.
Harry Cobden rode Kalif Du Berlais to victory at Kempton on Saturday and Paul said:
"Nothing is set in stone yet for Kalif. I will give him an entry in the Triumph Hurdle, because you want to be in there. He is unlikely to run in that but he is a good horse and may well go to the Adonis at Kempton in February.
"We have some nice juveniles coming through and they are headed up by Kabral and Kalif."
Sonigino had been fancied in the Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle but finished outside the places.
How is he after the run?
"Sonigino is fine after his race at Kempton on Saturday. He travelled well. He probably wants a break now and to come back in the spring at Aintree.
"Irish Hill (who also ran at Kempton on Saturday) will be having a flu jab today, then a few quiet weeks, before coming back in the spring."
This is usually a quiet week for Team Ditcheat and, with the UK set for a cold snap in the next few days, that will be especially true this year.
"I have very few running this week. Traditionally, this is the quietest week of our campaign.
"If the weather does not play too much havoc with the race then I will have one, Jacobin, on Monday in the bumper at Hereford and one tomorrow in at Plumpton but I don't think that will go ahead."
Paul will be back on Friday to discuss his weekend runners.
