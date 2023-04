Paul Nicholls on Aintree and what's next

Pic D'Orhy's fantastic victory

Plenty to still come this season

Paul was delighted with Pic D'Orhy's win in the Marsh Chase on Friday and pleased for those who backed him at generous odds.

"Pic D'Orhy was fantastic," said Paul. "To win a grade one with him when he's been progressive all year and missed Cheltenham [was great]."

"And what a price he was at 4/1. Anyone backed him at that price must have been delighted."

Hermes Allen put in a good performance on Saturday and Paul said:

"It was so hard getting the ground right... Still, Hermes Allen ran a beautiful race. He's going chasing next year. He and Stay Away Fay have won their novice hurdles but they are chasers really. They are all finished for the season.

"All in all, it was a great week with plenty of prize money. Aintree was a fantastic meeting."

Bravemansgame latest

Bravemansgame was taken out of the feature race, the Grade One Aintree Bowl Chase, on the opening day of this year's Grand National meeting.

"It was such a shame we could not run him last week. He could go to Punchestown but I can't see that being sorted out [in time].

"A lot of horses that had a hard race at Cheltenham... it's hard to back that up afterwards. I've got a feeling he won't be at Punchestown."

Plenty still to come this season

The season is far from over for Paul's yard, as he explained:

"We have some nice ones running at Ayr at the weekend, loads the following week for Perth and then there's Sandown. There is plenty left to go."

On Sunday, Paul's daughter Olive rode Meatloaf to victory for him at Wincanton.

"Meatloaf is a lovely young horse," he said. "He was very good on Sunday and if he matures this summer then he will be a good novice hurdler in the autumn."

Paul will be back on Friday to discuss his weekend runners.

