Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: My runners will be back bouncing after a midseason break

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls pulled no punches when discussing a dissapointing festive racing period for Team Ditcheat.

The Betfair ambassador saw Bravemansgame finish down the field in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day and said: "Bravemansgame has come out of the race fine. We paid for going forward a little bit early... It is quite obvious that he is not what he was."

Rubaud needs races

Rubaud came down at the last in a hot Grade 2 race at Kempton on Boxing Day that was won by Sir Gino.

"Rubaud is fine," said Paul. "It's so difficult with a horse like him [to know where to run him]. He is not going to lay a glove on Sir Gino but there are no beginner chases to run Rubaud in these days.

"I am seriously considering going back over hurdles with him because it is so difficult to find races for him. He needs experience. He jumped brilliantly [at Kempton]. I will speak to his owners and make a plan for him."

We got it wrong in the Challow

Paul had high hopes for Regent's Stroll in the Challow at Newbury on Saturday but made no excuses after his horse came up short.

"We got the whole thing wrong," said Paul. "The winner [The New Lion] was very impressive. I'm not making excuses... I don't think he ran his race on Saturday.

"We will got back to two miles. He has not become a bad horse overnight."

My runners will be back bouncing after a break

Barry got right to the point and asked Paul how he would characterise the stable's current form.

Paul said: "Obviously they are not in the form I would like them to be. We are still having winners though.

"We had probably the best November we have ever had. It is the time of year when we usually go a bit quieter.

"Most of my horses will have a flu jab in the next three weeks and we will freshen them up for mid to late January.

"I walked around them all last night and there was not one coughing... After a flu jab and little break, they will be back bouncing by the end of January."

