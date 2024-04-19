Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs: Targeting winners on a big Saturday at Ayr

Sans Bruit targets another win

Afadil is a lovely each-way option

Stay Away Fay is in good shape

Aintree winner Sans Bruit has a quick turnaround as he goes again in the opening race at Ayr on Scottish National day.

Paul said: "Sans Bruit won very well at Aintree last week. He had two runs in two weeks before then. He has gone up 10 pounds. Hopefully he will run well again at Ayr this Saturday. This is the time of year when you can get away with [running a horse twice in a fortnight]."

Ditcheat pair are contenders in Scottish Champion Hurdle

In the Scottish Champion Hurdle, Team Ditcheat have entered Afadil and Rubaud.

Of their chances Paul said: "Afadil ran well at Aintree last week and, if this race has not come too soon, I think he is a lovely each-way price.

"Rubaud is in good shape and worked well yesterday. If we get a dy 48 hours and the ground is good to soft, I would not rule him out."

Paul's runner in the 15:00 race should go well too:

"Larchmont Lass has been crying out for three miles. She has a lovely weight and I think she will run very well."

Stay Away Fay can bounce back in Scottish Grand National

Paul runs two in the feature Scottish Grand National and he began by discussing the chances of Stay Away Fay.

"I'm not sure Stay Away Fay was right when he ran last time at Cheltenham... But he is in good shape and I have left the cheek-pieces off because they had not effect at all at Cheltenham.

"Broken Halo has been in good form and was unlucky not to win the London National back in December. He won well recently at Taunton and is a lively outsider here. But it will need to be a career best from [if he is to be in contention]."

