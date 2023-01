What's next for Frodon?

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls enjoyed a winning treble at Cheltenham on Saturday.

With less than two months to go before the Cheltenham Festival - the biggest five days of the National Hunt racing season - it was an encouraging performance for the team.

In terms of the winners, there's only one place to start and that's with Stage Star. What next for him after his victory?

"I was thrilled with his running, the way he jumped and carried 12 stone and absolutely hosed it," said Paul.

"I expect he'll run in the Turners Novices Chase at Cheltenham. I'm going to cover all my options and see what the ground is like but, if it's good to soft, I expect he'll go in the Turners. He jumps, travels and is improving, so he's an exciting horse to run."

Il Ridoto and Hacker both impressed

Il Ridoto won after Paul applied cheekpieces to focus him after, as Paul said, "he threw it away in the Paddy Power Gold Cup" back in November.

Paul said: "Il Ridoto made amends big time (for his PP Gold Cup disappointment). He galloped all the way to the line, jumped well and had a fantastic battle with the second-placed horse. He will probably have an entry in the Plate and the other option is for him to go to Aintree."

Hacker Des Places complete Paul's Saturday treble and is now 8/1 for the Betfair Hurdle on 11 February.

"That's where he'll go next. He's a tough, hardy horse but hadn't run since October, so I needed to get a run into him before the Betfair Hurdle.

"I wasn't thinking he'd win on Saturday, to be fair, but he will improve.

"We are looking forward to the Betfair Hurdle. The flat track and fast run race should suit him well."

Paul also discusses his other Saturday runners, including Stay Away Fay and Frodon, so watch him watch him discuss his plans with Barry.