The opening race on Kempton's card is the Grade 2 Adonis Hurdle for Juveniles at 13:50, and Paul has a very interesting runner in the shape of Rare Middleton, who won his only race over hurdles very easily earlier in the season.

No. 4 Rare Middleton SBK 7/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

"This is a big step up in class", Paul admits, before saying, "I just thought this race was ideal for him, I'd always aimed him for it, and it will tell us where we go for the future."

The Grade 2 Pendil Novices' Chase at 14:25 is up next and Paul says of his runner Solo, "If I had two more weeks work in him I'd be more confident. Saying that, he always goes well fresh, worked well yesterday and hopefully he's got a nice chance against Boothill."

Money for Saint Calvados but don't be surprised if Frodon runs a big race

Paul has two chances in a fascinating Handicap Chase at 15:00 in the shape of Saint Calvados and stable star Frodon.

Paul says you can forget Saint Calvados' runs in heavy ground as good ground is what he needs and will get on Saturday, adding, "This is much more suitable for him, I've trained him for the race. I'd like to think that he has a massive chance."

On Frodon, Paul says, "He's 3lb higher than his win in the Badger Ales, you could argue if he run to that form in this race he's got a chance. He loves Kempton and he also needs good ground these days, and it'd be no surprise if he runs a blinder."

No. 1 Frodon (Fr) SBK 9/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 11

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 161

Rubaud has a good chance and a few could run well at Chepstow

Paul also has Rubaud going for him in the 15:40, saying he pulled far too hard in the Betfair Hurdle last time, hence putting a hood on him here, and he believes he has a good chance on Saturday.

Over at Chepstow Paul saddles Southfield Harvest and Take Your Time in the Pertemps Qualifier at 15:07 and says the latter could run okay, but he does have a strong word for Inca De Lafayette in the 13:57 race, saying he will run very well.

*You can read all Paul's content, including his preview of all his 15 Saturday runners on his dedicated page on betting.betfair.

Paul's Ditcheat Decs - Kempton and Chepstow