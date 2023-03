Paul Nicholls discusses his Saturday quartet

Paul Nicholls' first runner on Saturday at Newbury is aiming to make it three wins from four.

Paul said: "Toothless (13:30 Newbury) has won two from three for us this year. He was been given a mark of 135 which is very harsh.

"He won at Wincanton the other day but the ground was too fast for him. I'm hoping that the softer ground might bring out some improvement. He needs to take a step forward to be competitive here."

Espoir will go very close

Paul's best chance on Saturday is likely to be Espoir de Guye (Newbury 14:05).

"He ran very well in his one run since joining us from Venetia Williams.

"He has taken a step forward from that run and I would like to think he will go very close here."

No. 1 Espoir De Guye (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 140

Summer Brise (Newbury 15:50) has a nice pedigree but Paul wonders if she might be a year too young to go well in the bumper:

"She doesn't set the world on fire at home. She is still quite weak. I think she has got it all to do.

"We have had 17 bumper wins from 16 different horses this year and I think all bar one of those were five-year-olds. With Summer Brise being a four-year-old this might be year too soon for her. But you never know until they run."

Go West can compete in valuable Kelso race

Go West (17:20 Newbury) won well at Wincanton but how will he perform at Kelso?

"He will love the ground. I was scratching my head about where he should go after Wincanton and then realised he was qualified for this quite valuable race.

"This will be competitive but he is fit and well and hopefully will run very well."

