Four winners at Ascot, Haydock, Wincanton

Pic D'Orhy Aintree-bound after career best

Lorcan Williams could miss Cheltenham

It was a pretty decent Saturday for Paul Nicholls, with four winners, but the highlight may have been Pic D'Orhy's second place finish behind Shishkin at Ascot.

Paul said: "We're absolutely thrilled with [Pic D'Orhy]. It was a career best when you look at the horses behind him. If you'd taken Shishkin out of the race, we would have been raving about Pic D'Orhy. We were thrilled with him.

"He still needs to sharpen his jumping. He can improve in that department. Cheltenham would have been too soon for him. I need to freshen him up and get him ready for Aintree."

Improving Irish set for Cheltenham

Paul discussed future plans for two that ran well on Saturday:

"Samarrive ran very well [when finishing third at Ascot] after a disappointing time over fences. He could be very interesting for the Betfair Imperial Cup in two weeks if the ground stays decent. Or even the Saturday after Cheltenham Festival at Kempton.

Irish Hill keeps improving. He may have won with a bit in hand on Saturday so it will be interesting to see what the handicapper does. He'll have an entry in the Martin Pipe and Coral Cup at Cheltenham.

Jockeys must be careful

Paul was pleased with winning performances from two more but the possibility that one of his jockeys will miss Cheltenham, due to the new whip laws, took the shine off.

Paul said: "Flic Ou Voyou was good at Wincanton. He loved good ground and his jumping has become more assured. He could go to Ayr or to Kempton the weekend after Cheltenham.

"Makin'yourmindup was very strong from the back of the last. He stayed on very well.

" Lorcan Williams [the jockey] has got himself into some hot water with the new whip rules. Our understanding is that he will get a 16 day ban that rules him out of Cheltenham. But it's got to be confirmed on Tuesday when the whip review meets.

"This weekend is when the jockeys must be careful so that they don't miss Cheltenham. Harry Cobden has to be careful. If he were to get banned and miss Cheltenham that would be an absolute disaster.

"As for this week, if we get a drop of water then Henri The Second will run at Warwick on Friday, so he's one of look out for."

Watch Paul discuss his plans with Barry: