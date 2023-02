Pic D'Orhy has a lovely chance in Betfair Ascot Chase

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls has no less than 13 runners across the country on Saturday but there was only one starting point when he chatted to Barry, and that was with the Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase.

Paul is very bullish of a good run from his fast-improving Pic D'Orhy, with the champion trainer saying, "He's been in good form, good ground suits him extremely well, and he's a course winner. I think he's got a lovely chance."

Paul also has a very big chance in the opening race at Haydock with pre-race favourite Afadil.

"I think he's a horse that will keep improving and be good enough for the Triumph Hurdle", Paul says, before adding, "If he wins and wins impressively we've got the option of going for the Triumph, if not he's then qualified for the Fred Winter."

Two good chances in Ascot's Handicap Hurdle

On the 15:00 at Ascot Paul says, "It's a competitive looking race, Irish Hill has been in the form of his life and I think the ground will be in his favour.

"And Samarrive is a pound or two too high in my opinion but he's got the very capable Freddie Gingell taking 7lbs off. He loves good ground, he loves being fresh and I think he's a big price each-way, he could run a really super race."

Over at Wincanton Paul runs the highly-talented Knappers Hill in the Kingwell Hurdle at 15:12.

"Two miles on good ground is just what he wants really. He loves it round Wincanton, loves fast ground, good chance. I think First Street on the ground is the one to beat."

Watch Barry and Paul's chat in Paul's Ditcheat Decs below...