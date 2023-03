Cobden is very confident with Bravemansgame

Stay Away Fay holds an each-way chance

Irish Hill can compete in hot looking contest

14:50 - Stay Away Fay



An Irish Point-to-Point winner he did very well over the summer and won impressively on his debut over hurdles for us at Newbury in November.

He was then a bit unlucky to be be beaten in a Grade 2 race at Doncaster where he didn't get the run of the race. He is short on experience but has plenty of ability and will keep galloping all day. Hopefully he has a nice each way chance.

No. 17 Stay Away Fay (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 27 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Bravemansgame can win the Gold Cup



15:30 - Bravemansgame





He had one or two issues last year and is twice the horse now, so much bigger and stronger and bounds up our hill gallop three times in the morning.

He had a brilliant first half of the season, winning his second King George in great style and the challenge has been to have him in the same form in the spring which hasn't always been the case.

It helps that he is much more mature now and he looks fabulous at the moment. The key is whether he stays three and quarter miles. Who knows?

I didn't know if Kauto Star would get the trip before he won his first Gold Cup and I'm not sure about Bravemansgame but I suspect he will stay because he was keeping on strongly in the King George.

I don't think I've ever had him in better shape and Harry Cobden is very confident.

Cat Tiger has potential to bound clear





16:10 - Cat Tiger



He has only had the one run this season in November and with his owner rider David Maxwell on the injured list Charlie Sprake takes over in the saddle.

Cat Tiger always goes well fresh and ran a cracking race with David Maxwell when they were a close second to Latenightpass in the Aintree Foxhunter last April. I wouldn't be surprised if he runs tidily.

No. 5 Cat Tiger (Fr) SBK 25/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Mr Charlie Sprake

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Ground a huge factor





16:10 - Secret Investor



He was a decent handicapper in his day before spending a long time out of action with an injury. He is not so good now and it was a bit of a rush to get him qualified in time with two victories in seven days.

Secret Investor stays well and will get a good ride from Natalie Parker but wouldn't want the ground to be too soft. He has an outside chance.

No. 20 Secret Investor SBK 14/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Miss Natalie Parker

Age: 11

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Irish Hill looking for a fourth straight win





17:30 - Irish Hill



He is on a roll having won his last three races and the plan was to go for the Coral Cup on Wednesday and it was frustrating that he didn't quite get in despite being first reserve.

He was raised 6lbs for his latest success at Ascot, which is fair enough, is progressive, remains in good shape at home and will be ridden by our good claimer Angus Cheleda. I'd say Irish Hill has an each way chance in a hot looking contest.

No. 14 Irish Hill (Ger) SBK 12/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Angus Cheleda

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 134

Sole runner over at Fakenham





15:45 - Rare Middleton



A useful recruit from the flat, he is still lightly raced and made a pleasing winning debut for us over hurdles at a Taunton before finishing third last month in the Dovecote at Kempton where he lost ground and was hampered by a faller at the third last.

But for that he would have finished a shade closer. He has been fine since then and has obvious claims in his first handicap off a opening mark 119.



Best chance. Bravemansgame. 15.30 Cheltenham.This has been the target since the King George and he couldn't be in better shape.

