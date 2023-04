Paul Nicholls on his Taunton seven

Three in with a chance on Thursday

Watch Paul & Megan discuss the Spring Festival Runners here!





Will go close in bid for another Taunton win

14:35 - Iliko D'Olivate

Beaten a whisker on his only run in France he is useful and won on his debut for us at Taunton in January. He was a bit keen last time at Newbury where he hung badly right handed and was eventually pulled up.

He will be much happier now that he is back on a right-handed track and should go close under a 7lbs penalty in this novice hurdle.

No. 2 Iliko D'olivate (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Solid chance of winning

15:10 - Dancingontheedge

She was unlucky to come down when she clipped heels at this track in February and was then just chinned in a tight finish on her return to Taunton in a novice handicap over three miles. She has a solid chance of going one better.

No. 7 Dancingontheedge (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 94

Conditions may rule him out

15:10 - Imprevu Du Large

While he hasn't shown much in three starts in novice hurdles I'm hopeful that he will be all right in time, maybe in handicaps. He wants better ground and might not run if conditions become testing.

Disappointing so far

15:10 - Sandalwood

A big, backward type he has needed time to mature and has been very disappointing this season. How he has earned a mark of 93 is beyond me!

Chance to put things right

16:20 - Jet Of Magic

He won tidily on his debut for us at Hereford in November, has been very consistent since then and ran very well in a £100,000 handicap at Sandown early this year.

He has gone well at Taunton before, is suited by a flat track and with Angus Cheleda taking off a handy 5lbs has an obvious chance of making up for unseating his jockey at the second flight at Wincanton last time.

No. 4 Jet Of Magic (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Angus Cheleda

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 129

Trying for a return to form

16:20 - Take Your Time

He has been a bit disappointing in two runs this season after a wind op and is now down to a handicap mark of 118. We are trying blinkers in the hope that they can help bring about a return to form.

Promising prospect to hit jackpot?

17:25 - Jackpot d'Athou

He's a nice prospect who made his debut from starting stalls in a bumper in France last October, immediately lost ground yet finished so strongly he would have won in a few more strides.

He again showed plenty of promise on his first start for us at Kempton last month where he disputed the lead the whole way and was beaten less than a length. Soft ground will suit Jackpot d'Athou on his last run before he goes hurdling. Decent chance.