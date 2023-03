Four runners head to Kempton on a busy day for Paul

Complete Unknown can win over fences

Bryony Frost on board Truckers Lodge at Uttoxeter

Kempton should suit

Kempton: 13:30 - Cap Du Mathan

He's progressed nicely over fences since the turn of the year, winning twice and again running very well when just failing to give over a stone to Midnight Midge at Wincanton last time.

While he is a little bit in the grip of the handicapper now he is in really good shape, jumps well and should be suited by Kempton.

No. 1 Cap Du Mathan (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 135

Drying ground more than ideal

Kempton: 14:05 - Outlaw Peter

He has progressed this season but couldn't handle the attritional ground in the Lanzarote Hurdle at this track two months go and was pulled up like most of the field.

He then bounced back with a straightforward victory under a penalty in a novice hurdle at Wincanton. With the ground drying out at Kempton I'm hopeful he has a fair chance in this before he goes chasing next season.

No. 5 Outlaw Peter (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 130

My best chance on Saturday

Kempton: 14:40 - Complete Unknown

I was thrilled with his debut over fences at Ffos Las just before Christmas when he jumped really well on his way to a cosy victory in a competitive novice handicap.

He wasn't quite so fluent next time at Warwick when I stepped him up to three miles and he was also giving weight to the winner.

He didn't seem to quite get home there and should enjoy dropping back to two and a half miles.

While he is still a bit inexperienced after just the two runs over fences his work has been very good and he has a lovely chance.

More than ready to roll

Kempton: 17:00 - Jackpot d'Athou

He is an interesting prospect we bought after he was beaten in a photo finish on his racecourse debut in a bumper at Durtal in France in October.

He lost ground out of the starting stalls and was last of ten the whole way until he woke up and finished so well he would have won in a few more strides. He was raw and green that day, seems to be improving and is ready to run. We do like him.

Truckers Lodge in great shape

Uttoxeter: 15:00 - Truckers Lodge

A regular in this annual marathon he is now running in it for the fourth time. He paid a stiff price for winning by 18 lengths in 2020 off a mark of 141. He was immediately raised 15lbs by the handicapper and has been up against it ever since.

He was seventh a year later and finished sixth in 2022. An out and out stayer he is at his best in testing conditions over extreme distances and is now down to a more realistic mark of 137.

No. 7 Truckers Lodge (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 11

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 135

He ran very well in the Coral Welsh at Christmas, found things happening too fast at Musselburgh and will love the conditions at Uttoxeter.

He is in great shape and has each way prospects ridden for the first time by Bryony Frost who might suit him.

Will improve from the run

Uttoxeter: 17:15 - Farnoge

He's a big scopey type, a half brother to the Fred Winter winner Hawk High and finished runner up on his debut in an Irish Point-to-Point just over a year ago.

We've given him time because he's been a bit backward but he's going the right way now and worked nicely on Thursday morning. Like all of my bumper debutants he is bound to improve for the experience.

No. 3 Farnoge SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -