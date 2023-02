Paul Nicholls on his Kempton Saturday nine

Kempton

Hoping Rare can raise his game

13:50 - Rare Middleton

A useful handicapped on the Flat in Ireland, he made a pleasing hurdles debut for us with a tidy victory at Taunton early in January. That wasn't the strongest of maiden races but he has come on nicely at home and this has always been his target.

I'm hopeful that Rare Middleton can now raise his game on good ground that will suit him at Kempton. This race will tell us whether he goes for the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham or waits for Aintree.

Chance to join roll of honour

14:25 - Solo

He has run really well on all three starts over fences this season and worked nicely at home on Friday morning. The form of his second to Balco Coastal at this track on Boxing Day is strong, he was giving 8lbs to the winner and Solo has since had a little op to cauterise his palate.

Track, trip and ground are ideal for our horse who won the Adonis Hurdle in eye-catching fashion on this card three years ago. We have a great record in the Pendil, having won it in six of the last 10 years and Solo has decent claims of adding his name to the roll of honour.

No. 4 Solo (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Bound to be competitive at track he loves

15:00 - Frodon

He is back for more at the track where he famously won the King George V1 in 2020 and finished third in it last Boxing Day. While he is still a few pounds too high in the handicap, and has to carry top weight, you know he will always go out and perform for you and he is bound to be competitive. Frodon also loves the track.

A decent run here should set him up for a crack at the bet365 Gold Cup on the final day of the season.

No. 1 Frodon (Fr) SBK 9/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 11

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 161

Must have a big chance

15:00 - Saint Calvados

With his owner David Maxwell on the injured list Harry Cobden gets to ride Saint Calvados for the first time since their decisive victory in the Oaksey Chase over two miles, six-and-a-half furlongs at Sandown last April. I thought he ran all right last time at Kempton on very soft going that he hated when fourth behind Pic D'Orhy.

It's the first start for Saint Calvados in a handicap for a while and I've taken off the tongue strap he was worn recently. He must have a big chance over three miles on the better ground that he needs these days.

No. 2 Saint Calvados (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 154

Has a point to prove

15:00 - Enrilo

With Freddie Gingell out of action with a broken collar bone Angus Cheleda will be claiming a handy 5lbs on Enrilo who has a lovely light racing weight. He does, though, have something to prove now after an underwhelming season. He was fourth in this race last year and didn't go a yard on the deep ground on his most recent start at this track in January.

Needs to relax and run well

15:40 - Rubaud

He has taken to hurdles so well that I fancied him in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury but he ruined his chance by pulling like a train in the first half of the race. Harry didn't give him a hard time once it was clear he was beaten.

I'm putting on a hood to help Rubaud relax better and he should be much happier back in novice company in a smaller field of runners round a track where he ran well at Christmas.

Rebuilding confidence after fall

16:10 - Halo Des Obeaux

He is back over hurdles as a confidence booster after he and Bryony Frost took a heavy fall at the third fence Musselburgh early in February. He needs more experience over hurdles before we look at going chasing with him again next season.

Must settle better

16:10 - Ivaldi

I could do with running Ivaldi once a week because he is far too keen. That's why he fell at the second flight at Kempton on Boxing Day and he was again way too free from the start seven days ago at Ascot where he still kept on nicely to finish fourth. He needs some racing to learn to get his head down, relax and settle better.

Should improve for the experience

17:20 - Emailandy

He is a big, backward type that has taken a long time to come to hand. He is ready to make his debut now but whatever he does at Kempton he is sure to improve plenty for the experience.

Paul's Best Chance on Saturday - Saint Calvados each-way 15.00 Kempton: "He's a class act on his day and has a big chance back in handicap company."