Paul Nicholls: Rare Middleton will relish conditions and has a solid chance

14:05 - Lallygag
He isn't the biggest and should be happier back over hurdles now after struggling a bit over fences. He hated the testing conditions last time at Taunton and will relish the drying ground at Cheltenham.
14:40 - Il Ridoto
He's a standing dish at Cheltenham and usually runs very well in these two and a half mile handicaps. It didn't quite happen for him last time at the Festival when he was towards the rear in the early stages before staying on at the finish. He has his chance but is probably still on a stiff enough handicap mark.
17:00 - Rare Middleton
He won tidily at Doncaster in December and I was expecting another big run from him in the Sussex Champion Hurdle at Plumpton over Easter but he rather lost his position at halfway and although keeping on he was unable to quite get back to the leaders. He will relish the ground at Cheltenham, should be suited by the track and has a solid chance.
17:00 - Wild Max
Having missed 18 months with a leg injury he just needed his first run of the season at Taunton in February and got a bit tired in the closing stages. He's come on plenty since then, is another of ours who will appreciate the better ground and will be going chasing again soon.
