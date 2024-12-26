Paul Nicholls Boxing Day Runners: Jena D'Oudairies my best chance of the day

Paul Nicholls has 11 runners on Boxing Day

Bravemansgame looking to regain King George title

Tahmuras is my sole runner at Wetherby

Six good chances at Wincanton

Watch Alan Shearer vs Rachael Blackmore in a very special quiz here!

Get a completely Free Bet on any sport on Boxing Day

Rachael Blackmore Boxing Day Superboost

Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore rides Envoi Allen in the 2024 King George VI Chase on Boxing Day. The horse has finished inside the top six in all of his last seven starts and today you can back him to finish in the top six again at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 8/131.61).

To take advantage of this superboost on the Betfair Sportsbook just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsers or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Envoi Allen to finish top 6 in the 2024 King George VI Chase SBK 1/1

Watch Paul Nicholls talk to Betfair about his runners...

Paul's Ditcheat Diary 🗒️



It's a busy festive period for Team Ditcheat with several fancied runners on Boxing Day.@BetfairBarry caught up with Betfair ambassador @PFNicholls for the latest... pic.twitter.com/3JsuHVt32Y -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) December 23, 2024

Kempton

He made a pleasing start to his chasing career earlier this month at Exeter where he was the only one to make a race of it with the hot favourite Billytherealbigred.

So I'm hopeful for another tidy run from Fire Flyer in a competitive novice handicap.

He ran very nicely at Sandown earlier this month in a decent race before getting a bit tired after the second last fence on ground that was softer than ideal for him.

I was a bit surprised to see the handicapper raised Welcome to Cartries 5lbs afterwards. He has improved since Sandown with The Jukebox Man the one to best.

He's back for another crack at the King George having won it two years ago and then finished second twelve months ago despite being hampered at the second last fence.

It looks a stronger renewal this time but he's in very good shape, looks great and will love the drying ground at Kempton.

He has to improve on his two runs this season but he has hardly run badly and I'd like to think he has a lovely each way chance.

He takes a bit of getting fit at home and definitely needed his first run of the season at Cheltenham just over a month ago.

He's suited by a flat track like Kempton and should take a step forward in this before going chasing in the New Year.

Wetherby

I've been thinking of upping Tahmuras to three miles for a while and he gets the chance in the Rowland Meyrick Chase at Wetherby.

He ran very well for a long way way in testing conditions at Haydock a month ago until getting tired late on. His home work suggests he has improved since then and I'm hopeful of a decent show from him.

Wincanton

The form of her bumper success at Taunton in April looks very useful now and her schooling ahead of this debut over hurdles has been impressive so I'm expecting a big run from her at our local track.

He found the ground faster than he liked at Doncaster a month when he maybe just needed the run and will appreciate easier conditions underfoot at Wincanton. He has improved since then, schooled brilliantly over fences at home on Monday morning and has a lovely chance.

He made a bright start over fences last season but wasn't quite right in the spring. He's fine now after a wind op in the summer and enjoyed a fun away day with Threeunderthrufive three weeks ago.

We are aiming him at the Grand National in April and this hurdle race looks a suitable starting point before he goes chasing again.

Although he has top weight it wouldn't surprise me to see him run very well.

He should be much happier racing on this right-handed track after he hung left-handed at Newbury last time.

He still ran tidily that day until tiring late on and looks to have solid claims.

It's good to have him back after a break of 698 days with a tendon injury but my plans to target the Coral Welsh National were scuppered when the prep race at Chepstow I'd planned for his comeback was lost with the meeting abandoned.

A run over hurdles should bring him on nicely before we make a plan for him back over fences.

He was very keen last time at Taunton when his rider Freddie Gingell was probably not at his best after a heavy fall in the previous race.

Freddie was then promptly stood down with concussion. So I am putting a line through that run. I'm trying a hood and a tongue strap on Byzantium to help him settle and he has the ability to run really well provided he does.

Timeform on Paul's Best Chance: Fire Flyer, Kempton 12:45

Fire Flyer made a promising start over hurdles last season, winning a couple of times in novice company at Wincanton and Taunton in February, but he didn't progress as expected in a couple of competitive handicaps at Sandown. He reportedly made a respiratory noise in the second of those handicaps, and underwent a breathing operation during the off-season. Fire Flyer failed to finish on his return at Cheltenham, but through no fault of his own, his chance gone after a horse in front of him departed. He travelled as though there was better still to come from him, though, and he made a very encouraging start over fences at Exeter earlier this month. Fire Flyer is very much a chaser on looks and impressed with his jumping. He will appreciate this step up in trip and is expected to prove himself well handicapped now - he's 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Fire Flyer EXC 6.0

Now Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here. Watch Alan Shearer vs Rachael Blackmore in a very special quiz here!

Listen to Boxing Day's Racing... Only Bettor podcast!