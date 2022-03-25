Paul Nicholls: Big run expected from Grand Sancy with lots in his favour

Stratford 16:38 - Grand Sancy

No. 3 Grand Sancy (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 132

He started this season on a stiff enough mark and has been a bit disappointing as a result. But he is 10lbs lower now and will appreciate the drying conditions at Stratford over a trip of two miles, six furlongs which should be ideal.

Given that Grand Sancy needs to be going left handed he has a lot in his favour and I expect him to run very well.