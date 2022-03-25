Tony Calvin Tips

Paul Nicholls: Big run expected from Grand Sancy with lots in his favour

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls
Paul Nicholls has just the one runner at Statford on Saturday

Paul Nicholls has just the solitary runner at Stratford on Saturday, but he is very confident of a big run with track, ground and trip set to suit...

"Given that Grand Sancy needs to be going left handed he has a lot in his favour and I expect him to run very well."

Stratford 16:38 - Grand Sancy

He started this season on a stiff enough mark and has been a bit disappointing as a result. But he is 10lbs lower now and will appreciate the drying conditions at Stratford over a trip of two miles, six furlongs which should be ideal.

Given that Grand Sancy needs to be going left handed he has a lot in his favour and I expect him to run very well.

Stratford 26th Mar (2m6f Hcap Chs)

Saturday 26 March, 4.38pm

Kap Auteuil
Galahad Quest
Grand Sancy
Shetland Bus
Black Kalanisi
Shoal Bay
Joueur Bresilien
Lair Du Vent
