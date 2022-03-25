- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: 132
Paul Nicholls: Big run expected from Grand Sancy with lots in his favour
Paul Nicholls has just the solitary runner at Stratford on Saturday, but he is very confident of a big run with track, ground and trip set to suit...
"Given that Grand Sancy needs to be going left handed he has a lot in his favour and I expect him to run very well."
He started this season on a stiff enough mark and has been a bit disappointing as a result. But he is 10lbs lower now and will appreciate the drying conditions at Stratford over a trip of two miles, six furlongs which should be ideal.
Given that Grand Sancy needs to be going left handed he has a lot in his favour and I expect him to run very well.
Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Stratford 26th Mar (2m6f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 26 March, 4.38pm
|Back
|Lay
|Kap Auteuil
|Galahad Quest
|Grand Sancy
|Shetland Bus
|Black Kalanisi
|Shoal Bay
|Joueur Bresilien
|Lair Du Vent
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today