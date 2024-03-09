Paul Nicholls: Fire Flyer handles soft ground and has big chance at Sandown

Fire Fly is progressive and could be well treated

Sandown

No. 1 Fire Flyer (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 127

I run two in this and they are both on 12 stone after the weights were raised 4lbs, but it's a limited handicap with the bottom weights on 11 stone. Fire Flyer is a smart, progressive horse and could be very well treated racing off a mark of 127. I had to run him quickly twice in five days to qualify for this final but that was over a month ago and he is in top order at home. Fire Flyer handles soft ground and has a solid chance in a competitive race.

No. 2 Emailandy (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 28 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 127

He is going the right way, too, is very consistent and is wearing cheek pieces for the first time to help him concentrate. On the balance of their form I feel Fire Flyer has a few pounds in hand of him.

No. 6 Sans Bruit (Fr) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 132

He didn't quite get the trip at a Doncaster where he was a bit keen on his debut for us late in January on his first time since a wind op. He should appreciate stepping back in distance to two miles and he has plenty of decent form on soft ground in France where he won five times over hurdles. We are running him in a hood to try to help him relax and he looks to have a nice each-way chance.

No. 1 Golden Son (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 138

I wasn't surprised to see him bounce back last time in first time cheek pieces at Kempton where he kept on strongly to see off the challenge of Heltenham who franked the form in style by winning the valuable Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury last Saturday. The handicapper has raised Golden Son 3lbs and although he now carries top weight of 12 stone he looks to have a lovely chance.

No. 3 Switch Hitter (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 19 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 134

He ran tidily twice before Christmas and has since been waiting for drier ground but there hasn't been much chance of that this winter. The better the going the better it will suit Switch Hitter who might just need the run at Sandown and can hopefully come good in the spring.

Hereford

No. 4 Jena D'oudairies (Fr) SBK 9/5 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

She showed plenty on her debut at Ludlow late in November and was bang there two out before running a bit green on her way to finishing third. That form looks all right and she has done well since then so hopefully she will be hard to beat.

