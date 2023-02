Duo head to Haydock, while five are off to Wincanton

Flic Ou Voyou goes well fresh and ground in favour

Afadil my best chance at Haydock on Saturday

Afadil impressive at Taunton





13:30 Haydock - Afadil



He's made a fine start to his hurdling career, winning tidily on his debut for us at Taunton before landing the Scottish Triumph Hurdle at Musselburgh a fortnight ago cosily despite not doing a tap in front.

He travelled and jumped like a smart horse and Harry Cobden said he was green as grass and was pulling himself up once in the lead.

I was tempted to take him straight to Cheltenham for the Triumph Hurdle but by giving him another run now I can decide whether he goes for the four year old handicap at Cheltenham or the Triumph.

No. 1 Afadil (Fr) EXC 1.67 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 124

Stronger gallop to suit





16:25 Haydock - Makin'yourmindup

He shapes like an out and out stayer, won his first two starts for us this season and was then far from disgraced when finishing second to Collectors Item at Kempton five weeks ago when he wasn't suited by the slow pace of the race.

He didn't enjoy the attritional ground that day and will appreciate a stronger gallop at Haydock in a competitive race.

Flic goes well when fresh

14:32 Wincanton - Flic Ou Voyou

He won nicely on his return to action at Chepstow early in October but didn't back that up at Wetherby three weeks later. I've been waiting for fast ground for Flic Ou Voyou which he gets at Wincanton.

He goes well fresh and is best on a flat, right-handed track. Solid claims.

Perfect conditions for Hitter

15:12 Wincanton - Switch Hitter

No. 2 Switch Hitter (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 133

He had a little problem in the autumn so wasn't quite ready for his first run of the season at Cheltenham early in December but was still prominent most of the way before tiring late on.

He's another of mine that has been waiting for better ground so I haven't been able to run him because it has been too soft everywhere. Having won at Kempton and Hereford he has perfect conditions at Wincanton.

Drop in trip a plus

15:12 Wincanton - Knappers Hill

He's taken giant strides over the past 18 months and has now won nine of his 13 starts for us including the Elite Hurdle over this trip and track on Bonfire Night.

He didn't quite get home at Cheltenham over two and a half miles on soft ground. That has happened before and he will be much happier back at two miles on nice ground. This race should be right up his street.

Flat track for Magic

16:17 Wincanton - Jet of Magic

No. 2 Jet Of Magic (Ire) EXC 1.27 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Mr Freddie Gordon

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 129

He has been running really consistently since joining us in the spring and again went well at Sandown last time.

I'm convinced he will be better on a flat track like Wincanton and dropping a touch back in trip might also be a plus so I'm hopeful he can go close again.

Different tactics required

17:20 Wincanton - de Wanted Warrior

No. 1 De Wanted Warrior (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 111

He has been learning his trade in three runs over hurdles and now goes handicapping off a mark of 111. While he was disappointing last time I suspect we employed the wrong tactics that day.

I'm sure he wants dropping in early on and will also enjoy the drier ground at Wincanton though he has it to do under top weight of 12st 1lbs.