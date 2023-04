Stay Away Fay returns after Cheltenham win

Nine other runners on a big afternoon at Aintree

Aintree Day Two - Ditcheat Decs

Can compete with strong favourite

13:45 - Complete Unknown

He was always going to be a chaser, has taken to fences like a natural this season and comes to Aintree on the back of a 16 length victory in a handicap at Kempton off a mark of 142. He is progressing nicely and should be competitive in this Grade 1 with Gerri Colombe the one to beat.

No. 2 Complete Unknown (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Chance to bounce back after Cheltenham

14:20 - Irish Hill

He was on a roll until a blip at Cheltenham last time but I'm hopeful that the flatter nature of the track at Aintree will be in his favour ridden by Bryony Frost who won on him at Fakenham.

Fresh and fond of a flat track

14:20 - Sonigino

He is improving all the time and we've deliberately kept him fresh since he won tidily for the third time this season at Huntingdon. He's another who seems suited by a flat track and he wouldn't want the ground to turn too soft.

Fine horse earned his place here

14:55 - Rubaud

He has won three times over hurdles this season, most recently at Kempton, and has earned this step up to a Grade 1 race. Rubaud is a fine, big scopey type who loves bowling along up with the pace and will be going chasing next season.

Could click if it rains

14:55 - Tahmuras

His form has been smart this season until things didn't go his way at Cheltenham in the Supreme Hurdle. I'm not sure what happened that day but he seems in very good form at home and it's encouraging that this track is much like Haydock where he won so impressively in November. The more rain the better for Tahmuras.

No. 11 Rubaud (Fr) SBK 40/1 EXC 48 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Rolling the dice to go one better than last year

15:30 - Hitman

He put up arguably the finest performance of his career when third in the Grade 1 Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham a month ago which came after another decent run at Newbury.

After two quite hard races on the bounce we were deliberating whether to by-pass Aintree and keep him for Sandown. But Hitman seems fine at home so we are rolling the dice again in the race in which he he was an excellent second to Fakir D'oudairies a year ago.

No. 4 Hitman (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

In great shape and has big chance

15:30 - Pic D'Orhy

He's among my favourites and has been in fantastic form this season, winning three Grade 2 chases on the bounce before finishing second at Ascot to Shiskin who looked unbeatable that day. We've deliberately kept him fresh for this race, he is in great shape and I think the track will suit him. Hopefully he has a really big chance.

No. 7 Pic D'orhy (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Harry's looking forward to the ride

16:05 - Il Ridoto

It has been a bit of a challenge to find the key to Il Ridoto who finally put it together when we fitted him with cheek-pieces in the Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Cheltenham at the end of January. They made a big difference and helped him concentrate as he beat Fugitif in a tight finish.

He was then raised 8lbs before keeping on to finish sixth in the Magners Plate at the Cheltenham Festival. While Il Ridoto is on a high enough mark, Harry Cobden is really looking forward to riding him over the National fences.

No. 7 Il Ridoto (Fr) SBK 14/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 146

Progress nicely after lay off

16:05 - Quel Destin

He has done well to comeback after 18 months off with a leg injury, jumps soundly and needs soft ground to produce his best form. The more rain the better for him and if it dries up we might have to think about taking him out.

Obvious chance after Cheltenham win

16:40 - Stay Away Fay

He was so impressive in the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham, making much of the running and showing a great attitude to see off the opposition in the closing stages. We were half thinking about taking Stay Away Fay to Punchestown but he seems very well and this looks a suitable target.

He continues to please at home, has an obvious chance and will make a cracking chaser next season.

No. 13 Stay Away Fay (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

Surprise winner aims to strike again

17:15 - Blueking d'Oroux

He surprised me by winning comfortably ridden by Angus Cheleda at 50-1 at Ascot 12 days ago on his first start since a wind op. He is not one to show much in the mornings but he certainly looked good at Ascot. I was planning to turn him out quickly at Plumpton last weekend but he was a bit lame on Sunday morning.

We changed his plates and he has been sound since then. This is obviously a tougher race but even with a 7lbs penalty he gets to run off a nice racing weight with Angus again claiming 5lbs.