Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Grand National Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Paul Nicholls Aintree Preview: Watch our exclusive show here

Paul Nicholls
Paul Nicholls lifts the lid on Cheltenham and Aintree

Vanessa Ryle sits down with Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls to discuss the Champion trainer title, his decision to withdraw horses at Cheltenham and his runners for the week ahead at Aintree...

"Who does Paul fancy the most at Aintree? You'll have to return here on Tuesday at 19:00 to find out."

On Tuesday 5th April at 19:00, this is very much the place to be, as our very own Vanessa Ryle sits down with Paul Nicholls to discuss the week ahead at the Aintree Festival.

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls will be discussing the Champion trainer title, as he looks to close in on his 13th title, with both Willie Mullins and Dan Skelton hot on his heels.

Paul will also reveal why he withdrew certain horses at the Cheltenham Festival, as we saw Bravemansgame declared a late non-runner due to the ground on Day 2.

Paul Nicholls blurred watches gallops 1280.jpg

As a result of those withdrawals, the trainer has plenty of chances at Aintree. Find out first hand who Paul will be running and his initial thoughts on the races.

Who does he fancy the most? You'll have to return here on Tuesday at 19:00 to find out.

For now, here's a short teaser for the evening.

Paul will also talk us through his runners every day of Aintree right here at Betting.Betfair throughout the three days, so be sure to check out his exclusive content.

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Aintree 9th Apr (Grand National)

Show Hide

Saturday 9 April, 5.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Any Second Now
Delta Work
Enjoy Dallen
Escaria Ten
Snow Leopardess
Fiddlerontheroof
Burrows Saint
Longhouse Poet
Farclas
Minella Times
Cloth Cap
Kildisart
Eclair Surf
Run Wild Fred
Mount Ida
Discorama
Santini
Fortescue
School Boy Hours
Good Boy Bobby
Mighty Thunder
Chriss Dream
Commodore
Two For Gold
Freewheelin Dylan
Phoenix Way
Dingo Dollar
Court Maid
De Rasher Counter
Deise Aba
Anibale Fly
Samcro
Death Duty
Roi Mage
Noble Yeats
Blaklion
Agusta Gold
Top Ville Ben
Caribean Boy
Chatam Street Lad
Domaine De Lisle
Lostintranslation
Brahma Bull
Hill Sixteen
Go Another One
Lord Du Mesnil
Coko Beach
Poker Party
Secret Reprieve
Smoking Gun
Easysland
Plan Of Attack
Robin Des Foret
Mister Whitaker
Battleoverdoyen
Class Conti
Mac Tottie
Full Back
Romain De Senam
Achille
Stones And Roses
Mortal
Didero Vallis
Scoir Mear
Kauto Riko
Discordantly
Alpha Des Obeaux
Defi Bleu
Definite Plan
Gwencily Berbas
Jerrysback
Larry
Pink Eyed Pedro
Potters Corner
The Hollow Ginge
The Two Amigos
Via Dolorosa
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Paul Nicholls