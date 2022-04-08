- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: -
Paul Nicholls: Hoping Henri can go one batter than Second
Just the three runners for Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls on Grand National day with his best chance of a winner coming in the closing contest of the meeting...
"I'm expecting a good run and he looks to be my best chance of the day."
- Paul Nicholls on Henri The Second
Better ground and flat track more to his liking
We are putting a hood on Stage Star because he got a bit wound up in the preliminaries at Cheltenham and was a shade keen in the race, too. He'd won won his first three starts over hurdles including the Grade 1 Challow at Newbury on soft ground but Harry Cobden said he hated the testing conditions at Cheltenham. He seems fine and will be much happier now back on better ground around a flat track.
Kept fresh but this is a tough task
He enjoyed a purple patch early in the season, winning four on the bounce over the minimum trip and deserved a decent mid winter break after he was well beaten at Cheltenham in November. He is only a novice until the end of the season and while we've kept him fresh for a spring campaign and he's had an away day he's got it all to do at the weights against some smart handicappers.
Trained with this race in mind and has a good chace
Henri is a lovely prospect who hacked up on his racecourse debut at Chepstow and then made all the running in a Listed bumper at Ascot just before Christmas. Those were the same races won by Knappers Hill before he completed the hat trick in this race a year ago. I've trained Henri with Aintree in mind, I'm expecting a good run and he looks to be my best chance of the day. But he is a fine, big horse and wouldn't want the ground to get too quick.
Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Aintree 9th Apr (2m1f Grd 3 NHF)Show Hide
Saturday 9 April, 6.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Rath Gaul Boy
|Henri The Second
|Houlanbatordechais
|Lookaway
|Ernest Gray
|Leave of Absence
|Crambo
|Western Zephyr
|Chianti Classico
|Shomen Uchi
|Imperial Bede
|Cruz Control
|Hullnback
|Swapped
|Prairie Wolf
|Donaire
|Astronomic View
|Basford
|Blow Your Wad
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today