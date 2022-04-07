- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: -
Paul Nicholls: Bravemansgame has a great chance of completing five-timer
Paul Nicholls has some big chances on day two of Aintree's Grand National meeting, including with his star novice Bravemansgame who is hoping to make it five wins on the trot...
"It's a bonus that Bravemansgame is fresh going to Aintree, a track that should play to his strengths, while two of his opponents had hard races at Cheltenham. I like to think he has a great chance."
Fresh, track will suit and has a great chance
He hasn't put a foot wrong all season, is unbeaten in four starts, has plenty of speed and his jumping has been mustard from day one. Heavy ground put paid to our plans to take him to Cheltenham. I felt he had a big chance there but when conditions went against him it made sense to keep him for Aintree.
It's a bonus that Bravemansgame is fresh going to Aintree, a track that should play to his strengths, while two of his opponents had hard races at Cheltenham. I like to think he has a great chance.
More to come from Hitman
I run two in this hot looking race, can't split them and it was almost down to a toss of a coin that Bryony rides Hitman with Harry on Saint Calvados.
I retain plenty of faith in Hitman who ran very well when third to Protektorat at Aintree a year ago and has come up a touch short in top company this season. While he is not quite the real deal yet, he's lightly raced and I'm sure there is more to come from him.
I didn't want to take on Allaho with him at Cheltenham and feel the Melling Chase over two and a half miles on a flat track is a much better option.
In good form and track and ground should suit
Aintree 15:30 - Saint Calvados
He has had his issues but ran well for a long way in the King George on his first start for us, then hated the heavy ground when pulled up at Ascot. He has to improve but looks like getting the drier conditions at Aintree that he needs and will be much happier racing left handed. He seems in good form at home.
Great jumper has chance in wide open race
Aintree 16:05 - Tamaroc Du Mathan
He ran a race full of promise at Newbury last time on his second start since a wind op. He stayed on nicely that day to finish second, has always been a great jumper and I've long thought he was the ideal type to tackle the National fences on better ground. He has his chance in a wide open looking handicap.
Solid chance for strong stayer
He won impressively at this track in October on his debut over hurdles and enjoyed a nice hack round at Newbury last time. He has also been fourth in the Lanzarote at Kempton and twice finished runner up at Cheltenham to Blazing Khal, form that looks rock solid. Gelino Bello is a strong stayer, wants three miles and has a solid chance.
In-form and has an each-way chance
Aintree 17:15 - Hacker des Places
After a year off with an injury he has come back better than ever, won a Pertemps qualifier at Chepstow, then finished third in the Imperial Cup at Sandown.
Hacker des Places has forged a rewarding partnership with our talented conditional Angus Cheleda and runs off the same mark as at Sandown. Hopefully he has an each-way chance.
Milan the best of my two runners at Fontwell
He's had a good first season over hurdles, won on his debut at Lingfield and was strong at the finish when successful in a handicap at Hereford last time over an extended three miles.
He has to defy a double penalty in this novice hurdle coming back in trip, but he is the highest rated runner in the field and Tom Buckley takes off a handy 3lbs.
Fontwell 13:30 - Brewers Project
He hasn't lived up to our expectations over fences so far this season and is now down to a mark of 115 in this novice handicap.
Best Chance: Bravemansgame - 14:55 Aintree. Has a great chance to complete the five timer.
