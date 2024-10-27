Paul Nicholls: Very happy with Stage Star ahead of Old Roan Chase

This has been the target for Stage Star and I couldn't be happier with him

Hopeful of a good run from Hitman who is in good order

Two chances to bookend Wincanton's card

Aintree

He has had his issues and can be a bit in and out but he is all right at the moment and his run when he split Shiskin and Protektorat in the Denman Chase at Newbury in February was top class. He seems in good order at the moment, we've done plenty with him and he was only just beaten in this race two years ago. So we are hopeful of a good run.

His record first time is excellent as he showed when landing the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham in style last year. He is fresh and well, likes going left-handed, loves decent ground and like Rubaud last Sunday is ready. This race has been the target for a while and I couldn't be happier with him.

Wincanton

He's a good fun horse for West Country tracks and has been placed twice in handicap hurdles this summer. He won nicely at this track last November off a mark of 105 and is now probably handicapped to the hilt. He didn't really enjoy fences last time but this race for conditional jockeys looks more suitable for him and if they go fast early on it will play to his strengths.

She's a nice prospect by Time Test and spent last winter at our academy run by Will Biddick. She has been with us since July, goes tidily at home and is ready to start, but like all our bumper horses this season will improve for a run because I don't drill them on the gallops ahead of their debuts.

Timeform Verdict

Stage Star - 13:50 Aintree

Stage Star has a fantastic record when fresh - he's won on his reappearance for the last four seasons - and he looks the one to beat in the Old Roan Chase.

He produced a high-class display when successful in the valuable Paddy Power Gold Cup on his return last year, proving value for more than the winning margin of four lengths after making a bad blunder at the last, and he wasn't disgraced when fifth in the Grade 1 Ryanair Chase on his latest outing in March.

He's had a wind op since last seen and should be ready to roll on his return.

