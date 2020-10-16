Paul Nicholls: I can't wait to see how Pic d'Orhy gets on

Saturday

Market Rasen

15:56 - Pic d'Orhy

With the team in red-hot form I'm hopeful that our runners this weekend can add to our score. Pic d'Orhy joined us from France with a big reputation and justified our faith in him with a dashing victory in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury in February off a mark of 146. He is a proper horse, an exciting prospect and the plan was always to go chasing with him this season.

I can't wait to see how he gets on in a race we've won in the past with horses like Dynamite Dollars and Azertyuiop. Pic D'Orhy has done plenty of schooling and jumps well but he does need to learn to respect his fences.

No. 3 Pic D'orhy (Fr) EXC 1.52 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

16:31 - Red Risk

He had winning form at Auteuil over fences and hurdles as a youngster and got off the mark here at the second attempt with a fluent success in a novice handicap Chase at Ludlow over two and a half miles at the end of February. The handicapper then raised him 9lbs to a mark of 144 and he has to give weight all round in this valuable race. Red Risk came back into training a bit later than most of ours this summer so I expect him to come on for the run.

Stratford

12:43 - Barbados Buck's

A runner up in a point-to-point in Ireland in April 2019 he showed a bit of promise in bumpers at Cheltenham and Wincanton last season. He is a staying type who will be well suited by stepping up to this longer trip and I've put on the cheek pieces to sharpen him up.

No. 3 Barbados Buck's (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

13:13 - My Way

It's frustrating that he hasn't yet managed to get his head in front though he ran some good races over fences last season and was set to win on his seasonal debut at Plumpton in October until falling at the last fence. I certainly haven't lost faith in My Way who looks great in his coat, better than I have ever seen him. I am hoping he can start to make up for lost time in this.

