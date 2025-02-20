Paul Nicholls 2025 Cheltenham Festival Stable Tour: All the possible Festival runners from Team Ditcheat

Jubilee Alpha and Just A Rose have leading chances in Mares Novices' Hurdle

No Drama This End deserves his shot at the Champion Bumper

Caldwell Potter on handy mark but needs ground heavy to run

Tuesday

He is in this and the Turners over two mile, five furlong novice a day later. We will make up our minds nearer the time but if he does go to Cheltenham it's far more likely it will be in the Supreme, though on form he has plenty to find against the leading contenders.

He has an entry in the Arkle but would only run if the race cut up to a handful of runners. He's far more likely to wait for Aintree.

He was brilliant as a novice but hasn't found life quite so easy this time round. But he is fine fine and I'd say two and a half miles is too sharp for him now. He's crying out for this sort of trip and he was very good round Cheltenham last season.

He was very smart over hurdles and won the Albert Bartlett at the Festival two years ago. He then made a bright start over fences but wasn't quite right in the spring.

He's also had his issues this season but he's turned a corner recently and needs one more run over fences to qualify for the Grand National.

Wednesday

We snapped him up after his runaway victory in his only Point-to-Point at Badbury Rings. He then won in great style at Warwick on his debut for us and continues to go the right way at home.

He deserves a shot at the Festival bumper provided the ground is soft enough.

Thursday

There is plenty more to come from Caldwell Potter and this looks the right race for him off his current mark of 147.

Two and a half miles round Cheltenham in a handicap should be ideal for him. Proper soft winter ground is the key to Caldwell Potter who also has the option of the Arkle but I'd only consider that if the going came up heavy.

I didn't think he was particularly well handicapped going to Musselburgh last time but he came good there, beating the hot favourite in style with the third horse 37 lengths further back.

So he has now been raised 8lbs to a mark of 142 which will make life tough for him. But he is improving over fences as he gains experience.

He is heading for the Grand National after another rewarding season which has seen him finish runner up three times in top company including last time in the Grade 2 Denman Chase at Newbury where he chased home Djelo.

One of his best runs came in the Ryanair two years ago when he finished a close third to Envoi Allen. I'd say he is 50-50 to run in it next month and he certainly will not be going to Cheltenham if the ground is soft.

He is a proper mudlark and would only run in the Final if the ground is testing. He got raised 8lbs for winning with his head in his chest by 18 lengths at Sandown in November and has been raised a further pound after finishing second at the same track last month. The deeper the ground the better his chance.

He is a standing dish at Cheltenham in handicaps over this distance and improved his excellent record at the track with a smart success in the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November.

The handicapper then had his say but we know he will run his usual honest race in the Plate and drier ground would help.

In contrast the softer the ground the better for Tahmuras who hasn't managed to get his head in front for a while and could do with a bit of a help from the handicapper.

He excelled in winning the Pertemps Final a year ago with the assistance of a patient ride from Harry Cobden.

Monmiral is a bit in Nomamsland because he will have plenty of weight in the Final and is probably up against it taking on the best stayers.

He won the Pertemps off a mark of 138 and is now up to 149 after a fine run into second place behind Gowel Road in the Betfair Bishop Cleeve Hurdle late in January.

I'm leaning towards the Stayers where he could well get placed.

She won in great style by 26 lengths on her debut for us at Taunton and Freddie Gingell had a job to pull her up afterwards.

I'm sure there is more to come from Just A Rose who then missed a race at Sandown when the ground turned heavy and couldn't run at Ascot on Saturday as she had a minor infection.

She will either run at Taunton on February 27 or go straight to Cheltenham.

I think a great deal of Jubilee Alpha who finished second in the Grade 2 bumper at Aintree last April and made an eye-catching debut over hurdle at Newbury in November when she finished full of running after missing the second last.

She duly won a Listed hurdle impressively next time at Taunton, form which well boosted by the runner-up last week.

Jubilee Alpha has since won tidily again at Windsor and seems in great form at home.

Friday

He's progressed really well this season, winning stylishly at Kempton off a mark of 123 before running a cracker when beaten a short head in the Ladbroke Handicap Hurdle at Ascot.

He is now up to a career high mark of 139 after putting up another smart performance at Windsor in finishing second to Secret Squirrel who was in receipt of 13 lbs.

He returned from an absence of 601 days with a decisive victory at Ffos Las last month where he made all the running and won as he liked.

It wasn't really a surprise because he had been working keenly at home and on an away day. He needs to finish first or second at Taunton on Tuesday to qualify for Cheltenham.

