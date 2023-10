Cobden riding at the top of his game

Three winners on Saturday and two on Sunday added up to a good weekend for Paul Nicholls.

Harry Cobden gave Rubaud a faultess ride on the way victory at Kempton on Sunday and Paul was delighted:

"Harry is riding at the top of his game. We had that plan to bowl along in front. Rubaud is an improving five-year-old, has progressed since winning the Scottish Champion Hurdle, and the right handed flat-track seemed to suit him.

"The plan is for Rubaud to go to Wincanton on Saturday 11 November for the Elite Hurdle. He will come on for his win on Sunday. He looked as big as a bull. We are just pleased with his progress."

Paul's daughter Olive also rode a winner on Sunday in Oscar Moonshine. He said:

"Oscar Moonshine was tricky to train last year. This was the firs time we have really had him right. Olive gave him a good ride and he won very well."

Complete Unknown going to Newbury

"Complete Unknown is going for the Coral Gold Cup. This was a nice place to start and he will improve tons for the run. He won comfortably. This was a perfect start for him.

"He will stay all day. He has benefited from a win-op and there is much more to come from him."

"Take Your Time was very strong in his win on Saturday too. He was disappointing last year. But he was very fit here, jumped brilliantly and we were very pleased with his win. It was another good Cobden ride."

Sorceleur the midweek standout

As for his plans this week, Paul said:

"I'm looking forward to next weekend at Cheltenham, Aintree and Wincanton, with plenty of runners including Hitman."

"Prior to that, we have a nice three-year-old Sorceleur running in the bumper at Exeter on Tuesday. He's in good shape and we think he will run well.

"There will a couple of entries at Ludlow. It will be a quite midweek before a busy weekend."

