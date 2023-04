Paul Nicholls on his Aintree plans

Bravemansgame looks fantastic after Gold Cup

Cheltenham winner ready to go again

After Paul Nicholls' successful Cheltenham, with two big winners for the Ditcheat yard, Megan Nicholls goes back to Ditcheat to talk to the Betfair Ambassador about the upcoming Aintree and Punchestown festivals.

Couldn't ask for more from Bravemansgame

You can see Bravemansgame having his first school since finishing second in the Gold Cup.

"It was a fantastic race and you couldn't want for any more," said Paul. "No excuses, he just go beat by a better horse on the day [in Galopin Des Champs].

"It's really good to see him in such good order. I have no doubt that he is fine to run wherever we want to go."

Megan admitted she had underestimated two of her dad's horses - Hitman and Solo - and Paul discussed his plans for them:

"Hitman ran very well in the Ryanair. Solo will have entries in two novice chases at Aintree. He's a very smart horse."

Grand National is a waiting game

Paul talked about other Aintree runners before Megan pointed out that he does not have a horse in the Grand National this year:

"I just didn't have a horse that was suited to the race," he explained. "It would be pointless to try to invent one. We have a whole heap of young horses coming through so in the future we will have plenty.

"I want to wait until we have the right horse to have a real go again."

Cheltenham winners ready to go again

"We quietly fancied him Stay Away Fay before he won the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham. He just kept on improving. He ran his race and went well.

"It didn't quite work out for Hermes Allen but he will put that behind him and go again."

"For Stage Star to win at Cheltenham was fantastic. I suspect at Aintree we will run him over two-and-a-half. I'd like to think that next year he will be a Ryanair horse."

"Knappers Hill will probably go to Sandown but I will monitor the Constitution Hill race."

Paul is closing in on a 14th Trainers' Championship but he is taking nothing for granted.

"We are not going to stand still in the next few weeks. And do you know what, we are only £400,000 short of our record prize money for a season.

"We have had a great season and are getting close to 4,000 jumps winners. It reflects well on the team and all the people who have invested in us.

"I never looked backward, always look forward and am already excited about next season."