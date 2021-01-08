- Trainer: Olly Murphy
- Jockey: Aidan Coleman
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: -
Olly Murphy: Thomas Darby and Hunters Call can go well in big races at Kempton
Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy saddles runners at Kempton, Chepstow and Wincanton on Saturday afternoon. Here's his thoughts...
"I'm looking forward to running him and the step up in trip will suit him well, and hopefully he is another with an each-way chance under Aidan Coleman."
Kempton
Two run in the opener
12:05 - Tinnahalla & More Than A Prince
Tinnahalla ran well on debut at Newbury and a sharper track will suit him well. He will be ridden more positively again and he looks to have a good each-way chance. I have a question mark over whether More Than A Prince will stay the trip but he's been jumping well at home and seems in good form. Whatever he does here, he will improve on.
Step up in trip will suit him
Thomas Darby runs in what looks a very competitive affair but he's in good form and had a good comeback run at Aintree last time. I'm looking forward to running him and the step up in trip will suit him well, and hopefully he is another with an each-way chance under Aidan Coleman.
He deserves to win a good handicap
Hunters Call has been ultra-competitive so far this season and he really deserves to win a good handicap. We will ride him with plenty of patience and will be delivered with one run, so hopefully he's got a good chance to make the frame.
Chepstow
He's classy on his day
The Wolf is a classy horse on his day. He blows a bit hot and cold, but he's a winner over course-and-distance earlier this season and if he handles the soft ground, he's a real each-way contender.
A competitive debut but he will improve for what he does
Whatya On About is a horse making his racecourse debut. He hasn't run in a bumper and has been a bit of a late developer, but whatever he does he will improve on. It looks a competitive affair but it would be nice to think he could run a satisfactory race.
He'll have to relax but can go well at a big price
Calipso Collonges could go well at a big price with no weight on his back and if he stays the trip. He's going to have to relax, but he ran well in the Becher last month on his first start of the year and he normally improves for the run.
Wincanton
Big step forward in improvement needed
First Class Return has shown next to nothing on a few starts for me so far, disappointing at Fakenham last time out. He's going to have to improve dramatically here under our 7lb conditional, Lewis Stones.