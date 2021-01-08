Olly Murphy: Thomas Darby and Hunters Call can go well in big races at Kempton

Kempton

Two run in the opener

12:05 - Tinnahalla & More Than A Prince

Tinnahalla ran well on debut at Newbury and a sharper track will suit him well. He will be ridden more positively again and he looks to have a good each-way chance. I have a question mark over whether More Than A Prince will stay the trip but he's been jumping well at home and seems in good form. Whatever he does here, he will improve on.

Step up in trip will suit him

14:20 - Thomas Darby

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Thomas Darby runs in what looks a very competitive affair but he's in good form and had a good comeback run at Aintree last time. I'm looking forward to running him and the step up in trip will suit him well, and hopefully he is another with an each-way chance under Aidan Coleman.

He deserves to win a good handicap

15:30 - Hunters Call

Hunters Call has been ultra-competitive so far this season and he really deserves to win a good handicap. We will ride him with plenty of patience and will be delivered with one run, so hopefully he's got a good chance to make the frame.

Chepstow

He's classy on his day

13:58 - The Wolf

The Wolf is a classy horse on his day. He blows a bit hot and cold, but he's a winner over course-and-distance earlier this season and if he handles the soft ground, he's a real each-way contender.

A competitive debut but he will improve for what he does

14:30 - Whatya On About

Whatya On About is a horse making his racecourse debut. He hasn't run in a bumper and has been a bit of a late developer, but whatever he does he will improve on. It looks a competitive affair but it would be nice to think he could run a satisfactory race.

He'll have to relax but can go well at a big price

15:10 - Calipso Collonges

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 133

Calipso Collonges could go well at a big price with no weight on his back and if he stays the trip. He's going to have to relax, but he ran well in the Becher last month on his first start of the year and he normally improves for the run.

Wincanton

Big step forward in improvement needed

15:05 - First Class Return

First Class Return has shown next to nothing on a few starts for me so far, disappointing at Fakenham last time out. He's going to have to improve dramatically here under our 7lb conditional, Lewis Stones.