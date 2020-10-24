Olly Murphy: Strong Glance has an each-way chance at Sunday's Aintree card

Good starting point ahead of campaign

13:57 - Itchy Feet

Itchy Feet is in great form at home and he's done plenty of schooling since Cheltenham.

He had a brilliant campaign last season, winning the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown, but he's still relatively inexperienced against more experienced rivals, moving into open company.

This looks a good starting point for him and I'm looking forward to getting him back on the track. I'm sure he'll give a good account of himself but don't surprise to see him improve for the run.

No. 3 Itchy Feet (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 154

Six-year-old can still improve

14:32 - Smackwater Jack

Smackwater Jack is a horse I'm looking forward to running over fences as he ran plenty of good races last year without getting his head in front.

The bigger obstacles have sparked him up at home and his schooling has been very good. He is still only six so has plenty of improvement left and this looks a nice starting point for him.

I think he will improve for the experience and hopefully has a good future as a chaser.

Each-way chance off low weight

15:42 - Strong Glance

Strong Glance ran a pleasing race in a Listed contest at Market Rasen last time and the form is working out well.

He stayed on well last time, so I think the step up in trip will suit. He has a bit to find on ratings but runs off a nice low-weight and he has an each-way chance.

