Olly Murphy: Some good chances among my seven runners at Taunton and Newcastle

Carries double penalty but in good form

Taunton 12:37 - Grey Spirit

Grey Spirit carries a double penalty and it will be tough for him to give that weight away to some nice horses but he's in good form and looks to have an each-way chance. Fergus Gregory takes 3lb off his back.

He looks to have a good chance if the rain doesn't come

Taunton 13:10 - Getaway Luv

No. 2 Getaway Luv (Ire) EXC 1.4 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Fergus Gregory

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Getaway Luv looks sure to have a good chance if the rain doesn't come in what looks a competitive race. He won well at Huntingdon on his last start and hopefully he is a horse that can carry on improving. He shoulders a penalty, but Fergus Gregory once again claims a valuable 3lb.

We're on a revival mission but he has ability

Taunton 14:47 - Garrettstown

Garrettstown reverts back to hurdles here and we're looking to build his confidence after having a fright over fences at Market Rasen on his last start. He's a horse with plenty of ability but we're on a revival mission and hopefully he can run well at a big price back in this sphere.

I'm hoping he will go close

Newcastle 12:15 - Seemingly So

Seemingly So had a good run first time over fences at Doncaster back in February and he seems in good form at home. He looks to have a nice mark of 115 and I'm hoping that he will go very close.

We're not too well in the weights against main rival

Newcastle 12:45 - Linelee King

Linelee King carries a penalty but will be suited by the track and trip here, albeit we're not very well in the weights with Dr Richard Newland's Enqarde. I'm still hopeful of a good run up in trip and with Aidan Coleman in the plate.

He's yet to deliver on the track

Newcastle 14:55 - Dundrum Wood

Dundrum Wood has been a very disappointing horse to date. He works a lot better at home than his mark suggests but is yet to deliver on the track. James King takes 5lb off here but he needs to start showing a lot more.

It's a competitive bumper but he does everything well at home

Newcastle 15:25 - Thunder Rock

No. 9 Thunder Rock (Ire) EXC 1.4 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Thunder Rock makes his debut under rules in what looks a competitive bumper with some nice young horses having good pedigrees. I like my lad and he does everything nicely at home, having finished second in his point-to-point, and I'd be delighted if he's in the first three.