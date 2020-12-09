- Trainer: Olly Murphy
- Jockey: Fergus Gregory
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: -
Olly Murphy: Some good chances among my seven runners at Taunton and Newcastle
Olly Murphy is represented by seven runners on Thursday afternoon across two cards, and the Warwickshire trainer gives his thoughts on their chances...
Carries double penalty but in good form
Grey Spirit carries a double penalty and it will be tough for him to give that weight away to some nice horses but he's in good form and looks to have an each-way chance. Fergus Gregory takes 3lb off his back.
He looks to have a good chance if the rain doesn't come
Getaway Luv looks sure to have a good chance if the rain doesn't come in what looks a competitive race. He won well at Huntingdon on his last start and hopefully he is a horse that can carry on improving. He shoulders a penalty, but Fergus Gregory once again claims a valuable 3lb.
We're on a revival mission but he has ability
Garrettstown reverts back to hurdles here and we're looking to build his confidence after having a fright over fences at Market Rasen on his last start. He's a horse with plenty of ability but we're on a revival mission and hopefully he can run well at a big price back in this sphere.
I'm hoping he will go close
Newcastle 12:15 - Seemingly So
Seemingly So had a good run first time over fences at Doncaster back in February and he seems in good form at home. He looks to have a nice mark of 115 and I'm hoping that he will go very close.
We're not too well in the weights against main rival
Newcastle 12:45 - Linelee King
Linelee King carries a penalty but will be suited by the track and trip here, albeit we're not very well in the weights with Dr Richard Newland's Enqarde. I'm still hopeful of a good run up in trip and with Aidan Coleman in the plate.
He's yet to deliver on the track
Newcastle 14:55 - Dundrum Wood
Dundrum Wood has been a very disappointing horse to date. He works a lot better at home than his mark suggests but is yet to deliver on the track. James King takes 5lb off here but he needs to start showing a lot more.
It's a competitive bumper but he does everything well at home
Newcastle 15:25 - Thunder Rock
Thunder Rock makes his debut under rules in what looks a competitive bumper with some nice young horses having good pedigrees. I like my lad and he does everything nicely at home, having finished second in his point-to-point, and I'd be delighted if he's in the first three.