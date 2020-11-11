Olly Murphy: Looking forward to Dance and he's the one they have to beat

She will come on for the run

Ludlow 12:35 - Crackin' Rose

Crackin' Rose has her first run over hurdles after a disappointing run in a bumper at Warwick. It doesn't look the strongest of contests but she will come on for the run and experience, and Harry Whittington's Shore Shanty looks the one to beat.

He looks well in at the weights

Taunton 13:00 - Mizen Master

Mizen Master looks well in at the weights and Callum McKinnes takes 7lbs off his back. He's in good nick and hopefully at these terms he can go close, but Dr Richard Newland's Mr Caffrey looks the one to beat.

Return to this track will suit him

Taunton 15:15 - Fitzroy

Fitzroy was very disappointing at Kelso on his last start but reverts back to a track where he ran his best race to date over hurdles. Richard Johnson rides, and I've reapplied a hood which can hopefully give him an each-way chance without carrying a penalty. His two main rivals look to be Rae Guest's Zarrar and Dan Skelton's Aggy With It.

He's the one to beat if he handles the track

Sedgefield 14:32 - African Dance

No. 1 African Dance (Ire) EXC 1.13 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

If African Dance can handle the track here, he looks to be the one they all have to beat. He had a lovely first run over hurdles at Ludlow and has certainly sharpened up for that outing. I'm really looking forward to running him and Aidan Coleman has chosen to head to Yorkshire to ride him.

Each way chance if putting his best foot forward

Chelmsford 19:30 - Tahan

Tahan ran well on his only start on the flat but then disappointed over hurdles next time. Hopefully, the revert back to this sphere can spark a revival and he would have an each-way chance if putting his best foot forward.