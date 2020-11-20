Olly Murphy: Itchy Feet is in great form at home ahead of tough Ascot test

Hopefully, he's sharper and fitter for latest run

Huntingdon 11:45 - Getaway Luv

Getaway Luv made a lovely start to his hurdling career at Wincanton two weeks ago. This looks a good opportunity and hopefully he has come on for his recent run, both for fitness and sharpness.

This is the hotter of the two divisions

Huntingdon 12:15 - Rock The House

Rock The House ran okay at Fakenham and he's definitely come on for the run. This looks the hotter of the two divisions, but he is in good form and hopefully has an each-way chance here.

A good gallop will suit over longer trip

Haydock 13:50 - Endlessly

Endlessly steps up in trip here which should help him and I'm hoping that they go a good gallop which will suit. He's in good form and I've left the hood off, and I think he could be one to run well at a big price.

He's against some tough opposition but is in great form

Ascot 14:05 - Itchy Feet

No. 3 Itchy Feet (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Itchy Feet takes his chance in the Grade 2 1965 Chase and is in great form at home, clearly coming on for his Aintree outing. He's up against some tough opposition but I'm really looking forward to running him, and we'll know where we stand for the rest of the season.

He is in good form ahead of competitive handicap

Haydock 14:25 - Collooney

Collooney won well at Fontwell last time and is in good form. He's a bit higher in the weights and this is his first run over the trip, but he's in good nick and will have an each-way chance coming off a strong pace.