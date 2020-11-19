Olly Murphy: Hoping for a Champagne moment at Chepstow on Friday

Yard debutant will come on for the run

Ascot 14:05 - Deauville Dancer

Deauville Dancer hasn't been with me long having moved from David Dennis and I'm looking forward to starting him off here. Plenty of mine are coming on for the run, so it won't surprise me if he improves for the experience, but he's a good horse and hopefully there will be a nice pot for him later in the season.

Galloping track and longer trip sure to suit

Chepstow 15:25 - Champagnesuperover

No. 2 Champagnesuperover (Ire) EXC 1.03 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Champagnesuperover was unsuited by sharp track and the drying ground at Stratford last time. The step up to 2m 3f around a galloping track with soft ground will suit him. He's improved for his last run and his schooling has been excellent, so we're looking forward to getting him back on track and he'll be a lovely chaser in time.

He will have improved for latest run

Chepstow 16:00 - Made For You

Made For You finished second at Kelso last time and had a good blow after the race. He's another of mine who has improved for the run and conditions will suit. Richard Johnson has won on him before and I'm hoping that he is another who can go well on Friday.