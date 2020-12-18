To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Olly Murphy: Conditions right up Itchy Feet's street

It's the last weekend of racing before Christmas and Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy has two runners on Ascot's Saturday card. Here's his thoughts...

"Nicky Henderson’s Caribean Boy could be hard to beat after winning impressively on his latest start, but my lad is a Grade 1 winner with no penalty and I’m really looking forward to running him."

- Olly Murphy on Itchy Feet

Testing ground will be right up his street

13:15 - Itchy Feet

Itchy Feet will be suited by the small field and the testing ground is right up his street. He's in good form at home and off his last run, he looks to have a really good chance. Nicky Henderson's Caribean Boy could be hard to beat after winning impressively on his latest start, but my lad is a Grade 1 winner with no penalty and I'm really looking forward to running him.

He defends his crown on yard debut

14:25 - The Worlds End

The Worlds End makes his debut for us in what looks a very competitive renewal of the Long Walk, but he's in good form and heads here looking to defend his crown. He will be ridden positively with Jonjo O'Neill Jr in the saddle. He's been in and has schooled him, so hopefully he can go well at a big price and put his last two disappointing runs behind him.

