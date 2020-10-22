Olly Murphy: Cheltenham three could all be in contention on Friday

The more rain the better

16:10 - Champagnesuperover

Champagnesuperover has his first run over hurdles and is a horse I like a lot. He had some very strong bumper form, finishing third in a Listed race at Newbury in February, and the more rain, the better his chances.

A couple of his opponents here have experience in this sphere over him but he will come on for the run and hopefully, with conditions in his favour, he has an each-way chance.

Two runners in the Conditional Jockeys' handicap

17:15 - St Gallen & Endlessly

St Gallen is a good horse on his day and looks to be on a nice mark, but he is very hit and miss.

I have question marks over whether he will handle soft ground but he will enjoy a strong gallop and has each-way claims if everything falls into his favour.

Endlessly looks a progressive type having won his last two novice races back in January. This will be his first run in a handicap but I'm looking forward to it and hopeful that it's run at a strong pace. We'll aim to ride him patiently as he will love soft ground, and hopefully his good form can continue.