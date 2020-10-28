To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Olly Murphy: Champagnesuperover aiming for winning start at Stratford

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy
Will Olly's runners thrive on the soft ground on Thursday?

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy has four runners across the Stratford card on Thursday afternoon, including a solid each-way chance and a potential winner...

15:06 – Champagnesuperover

"He's in good nick and is one of my nicer novice hurdlers for the season. He will love soft ground and starting him off over two miles is ideal."

Each-way chance will handle the soft ground

12:35 - A Perfect Gift

A Perfect Gift will appreciate the step up in trip from her last run at Exeter in February. She is in good form at home and will handle the soft ground well. I think she has a good each-way chance, granted a clear round.

Significant improvement needed

14:36 - Kaproyale

Kaproyale has been very disappointing on both starts to date this season. He wears a hood here which can hopefully help him but he will have to improve significantly to be competitive in this.

Winning start is the target

15:06 - Champagnesuperover

Champagnesuperover is in good nick and is one of my nicer novice hurdlers for the season. He will love soft ground and starting him off over two miles is ideal. He will certainly come on for the run like most of my horses but he's a horse I think can take high rank in the novice hurdle division. Hopefully, he can get off to a winning start.

Must put recent runs behind him

16:06 - No Thanks

No Thanks was disappointing on his last start at Exeter but hopefully the step up in trip will help and he's been dropped 2lbs for his last outing. The jury is out on him, though, and he will have to leave his last few runs behind to be competitive in this one.

