Olly Murphy: Champagnesuperover aiming for winning start at Stratford

Each-way chance will handle the soft ground

12:35 - A Perfect Gift

A Perfect Gift will appreciate the step up in trip from her last run at Exeter in February. She is in good form at home and will handle the soft ground well. I think she has a good each-way chance, granted a clear round.

Significant improvement needed

14:36 - Kaproyale

Kaproyale has been very disappointing on both starts to date this season. He wears a hood here which can hopefully help him but he will have to improve significantly to be competitive in this.

Winning start is the target

15:06 - Champagnesuperover

Champagnesuperover is in good nick and is one of my nicer novice hurdlers for the season. He will love soft ground and starting him off over two miles is ideal. He will certainly come on for the run like most of my horses but he's a horse I think can take high rank in the novice hurdle division. Hopefully, he can get off to a winning start.

Must put recent runs behind him

16:06 - No Thanks

No Thanks was disappointing on his last start at Exeter but hopefully the step up in trip will help and he's been dropped 2lbs for his last outing. The jury is out on him, though, and he will have to leave his last few runs behind to be competitive in this one.