Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Lyons to roar with Magnum in Flying Childers

One of the largest fields of the day away from the closing handicap is the Flying Childers - a Group 2 for the juveniles and 12 were in ahead of Friday's action.

There is a glimmer of hope a decent sprinter can force his way into the current crop of speedy nullities like Big Evs did 12 months ago and seven of the 12 hold three-figure ratings.

Big Evs is a good place to start of sorts, as his trainer Michael Appleby has two in the race with Big Mojo 7/24.50 (in the same blue and red livery) and Mr Lightside 16/117.00.





The 1-2-3 from the Molecomb all do battle again - a race won in a course record time by Big Mojo in beating Aesterius and Mr Lightside. Big Mojo was rapid on the Sussex downs - a track that lends itself for horses with rapier thrusts, and there was a ton of pace on early. The ground according to Timeform that day was officially firm.

However, he didn't stay in the Gimcrack last time over 6f a York. From travelling very powerfully and hitting 3.3258/25 in-running from a BSP of over 8.88/1, his speed was too much for the extended yards.

He's down to 5f again and he's all speed, and whether the 6f is an option for the future is questionable, although his rider Silvestre De Souza said: "He's only going to improve. He's got a lot of speed and I like him over six as well. He's a quality horse going forward, he's strong physically but mentally he's not there yet."

Can Aesterius reverse Goodwood form?

Aesterius at 9/25.50 is not a million miles away in the betting to gain his revenge on Big Mojo from Goodwood and won a Group 3 at Longchamp last time when making the running, and seemingly happier on a rain-softened surface.

The Wathnan project looked very good at Sandown in the National Stakes earlier in the season, maybe better with something to run and aim at there, and with the ground officially good at the Esher track, I don't have too many fears with the good at Doncaster. Remember it was lightning fast at Goodwood.

He has plenty of experience, travels well and was unlucky with the draw at Royal Ascot. He's also drawn in nine - two spots away from his old rival Big Mojo.

Magnum to earn some lolly after York ill-luck?

An Irish raider adds to some intrigue with Ger Lyons' Magnum Force - who in three starts thus far has earned a rating of 102.

His Cork win on second start saw a finishing speed of 110% with 10.16 and 10.97 final furlongs - the two quickest in the field.

He was another undone by the draw at York last time - finishing second in the Listed Roses Stakes. The winner was over the far side, which was the big deal all week on the Knavesmire, and Magnum Force was on the stands' side and met a fair bit of trouble too.

He travelled most pleasing to the eye and I can see why he holds an entry in the Group 1 Cheveley Park later in the season. His rider Colin Keane was pleased with his Cork run earlier in the campaign and said: "He's a horse who always shows us a lot of natural speed, a very straightforward horse at home, and we were a little bit shocked he got beat but, saying that, Gary [Carroll, jockey] liked the colt who beat him so you'd expect he'd do that today. The fast surface and the fitting of a tongue-tie probably helped."

With the ground a big plus, and on the York ill-luck, I side with him and from stall five will have his pick under Keane where to go.

The best of the rest

Coto De Caza for the Crisfords bolted up by 5L in a Beverley Novice earlier this summer and went to Goodwood to earn her speed stripes with another convincing win - and a plus at a totally different track with an emphasis on pure speed.

Her time at Goodwood (in the Listed Alice Keppell Stakes) was fast, like so many at the recent meeting, and was a tick away from the course record set in the Molecomb earlier on the card.

Simon Crisford, a man of few words was pleased, by saying: "She got herself very worked up beforehand and had to be washed down. We were worried that she had run her race beforehand. She's a filly with some talent and she goes on any ground, but we'll just have to mind her demeanour."

She's surely Pattern Class, but I worry about that demeanour, but at 8/19.00 it's a big price for a filly in receipt of weight.

Arizona Blaze is a good advert for first season sire Sergei Prokofiev, and he's tough and admirable in taking races at the top level, but he's been on the go a while, but has genuine Group form (placed) in the book.

He might be best over 6f.

In conclusion

It's a good mix here with a fast filly on the up, a good marker in Arizona Blaze and a potential up-and-comer in Magnum Force.

Indeed, I am backing Magnum Force here to make up for his tormented run at York. The wrong side there was a big negative and with him meeting trouble, the wide expanses of Doncaster will hopefully negate that, and in five, Colin Keane will have options to tack across to the pace, but he travels so well I give him the nod.