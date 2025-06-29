Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Irish Derby Day including 33/1 pick

Katie Midwinter has selections on Irish Derby Day

British-raider can bounce back in the Classic

Classy veteran shouldn't be discounted in handicap

Equipped with first-time cheekpieces, unexposed three-year-old filly Its All Peachy is an interesting contender for Michael O'Callaghan.

The daughter of Shaman, who was purchased for €100,000 as a breeze-up last year, has started to come into her own this season and has finished second in both of her previous two runs following a seventh-placed effort behind Shiota at Naas.

When last seen at Leopardstown, the filly was beaten only by the reopposing Lady In Paris, a progressive filly who fetched 180,000gns as a breeze-up, in training with Jessica Harrington. Its All Peachy is 2lb higher in this contest whilst Lady In Paris has an 8lb rise to handle, and a reversal in form is plausible should the headgear spark further improvement from the former.

A promising filly, the seven-race maiden has shaped with potential and should be capable of posing a threat from her current mark, having gained some valuable experience in big field handicaps already this season. There should be more to come from her, and she makes the most appeal under 3lb claimer Jamie Powell.

Recommended Bet Back Its All Peachy E/W in 13:15 Curragh SBK 10/1

Experienced nine-year-old I Am Superman has proven he still retains ability this year with a number of creditable efforts including when a length-and-a-half fourth to Love Billy Boy at odds of 33/134.00 in a Naas handicap in April.

When last seen under 5lb claimer Keithen Kennedy, who retains the ride, he finished a respectable fifth over 7f at Cork, and can run well again from an unchanged mark of 89, 6lb below his last winning handicap rating. Once a top level performer at his peak, particularly in Australia, I Am Superman is a classy gelding and can make his presence felt in handicap company from a low mark.

A versatile type, the Michael O'Callaghan-trained contender is effective over various trip and has proven himself over a mile in the past, stepping back up in trip following a few runs over shorter distances, including three appearances over 6f so far this term.

At the weights, I Am Superman makes each-way appeal and can pose a threat, possessing enough talent to land a blow despite being in the veteran stage of his career.

Recommended Bet Back I Am Superman E/W in 13:50 Curragh SBK 14/1

British-raider Urban Sprawl shouldn't be discounted in this competitive handicap for Charlie Johnston, 3lb above his last winning mark with plenty of valuable experience in tough contests in his favour.

This term, he has performed with credit in a number of big handicaps including when fourth over 1m1f at Newmarket and when matching that position at York in May, against tough opposition.

Four days ago, he finished a length-and-three-quarter fifth to On The River in the tricky Carlisle Bell, when ridden by 5lb claimer Archie Young, running well enough to suggest he's worth keeping onside, and can go well again despite this quick turnaround.

The five-year-old son of Iffraaj usually gives his running and is representing an in-form yard currently performing at a 28 percent strike-rate.

Recommended Bet Back Urban Sprawl E/W in 13:50 Curragh SBK 16/1

Paddy Twomey-trained King Cuan is four from six in his career so far, recording three successive victories during his debut campaign before being absent for 539 days. He returned from a layoff to finish fifth to Lady With The Lamp in a Listed Cork contest in April, sent off as the 3/14.00 favourite and running well for a long way but unable to pose a serious threat for the major honours that day.

Considering he had spent such a long period of time off the track, the Tasleet gelding was entitled to come on for the outing and was able to win comfortably when last seen at Fairyhouse in a run that should set him up perfectly for this return to Stakes company.

The four-year-old remains unexposed in only his seventh career start, his second at Listed level. There's plenty to like about him and if he can resume his progress, he should be in the mix under Billy Lee.

Recommended Bet Back King Cuan in 14:25 Curragh SBK 9/2

Seven-year-old gelding Go Athletico makes each-way appeal at odds of 33/134.00, capable of holding his own in handicap company having proven himself at Group Three level previously. He hasn't been at his best in recent starts but has been dropped 10lb as a result and could bounce back from a rating of 89, having been rated as high as 108 at his peak.

Whilst softer conditions usually see him to best effect, he has form on good ground against tough opposition in competitive races, and the surface shouldn't hinder his chances under Adam Caffrey here.

The son of Goken, who once finished second to Art Power in a Group Two over this course-and-distance, is on a comeback trail, but it's hard to envisage he has lost all ability and this lower mark should give him a chance of rediscovering form.

Recommended Bet Back Go Athletico E/W in 15:30 Curragh SBK 33/1

Pride Of Arras could be worth keeping the faith in at odds of 6/17.00, capable of bouncing back to form following one disappointing effort. He was sent off at odds of 4/15.00 for the Derby at Epsom when last seen, bidding for a third successive victory and attempting to retain his unbeaten tag.

In the Classic, the New Bay colt failed to handle the undulating track, possibly inconvenienced by the slightly softer ground conditions, too, and was well beaten by the reopposing Lambourn, a proven stayer who had the run of the race from the front.

Prior to that run, the Ralph Beckett-trained colt had provided a shock when an 18/119.00 winner of the Dante Stakes in impressive fashion, beating Damysus by a length-and-a-quarter with the likes of Wimbledon Hawkeye, The Lion In Winter and Sea Scout further behind. Although that form has been let down in the Derby, the conditions at Epsom were different to the quick ground on the Knavesmire, and excuses can be made for a number of runners.

The form of the Dante Stakes may prove to be better in time than it currently appears, and this is a different challenge to Epsom which should be more suitable for Pride Of Arras.

Making only his fourth racecourse start, the son of Parnell's Dream can be forgiven for one poor run and shouldn't be discounted under Rossa Ryan. If he can return to the form shown on his penultimate start, he should be good enough to make the frame, and has the advantage of a greater turn of foot than some of his shorter-priced rivals.